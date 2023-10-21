Jazlyn Rodrigues, missing teen from Franklin found safe

A 15-year-old girl from Franklin who went missing earlier this month has been found safe, officials say.

Jazlyn Rodrigues is currently being reunited with her family.

Rodrigues was last seen leaving her home on Woodview Way around 7:00 p.m. October 10.

On Tuesday, police dogs and detectives searched the woods behind Jazlyn’s apartment complex because surveillance video showed her walking along the tree line last Tuesday night.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The investigation into Jazlyn’s whereabouts remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

