Jazz artist Gregory Porter to sing for NASA launch

Porter said he will perform from his living room in Bakersfield, California because of the coronavirus pandemic. His record label said Porter was invited after NASA officials heard Concorde.

Porter said he has been a spaceflight fan since watching NASA's first shuttle launch Colombia in 1981. He remembers as a 9 year old being concerned about how the astronauts would return to Earth and making sure they landed back at Edwards Air Force Base, not far from his childhood home.