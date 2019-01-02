Should Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of JAZZ, it has a a strong history of performance and a excellent growth outlook not yet factored into the price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals here.

Undervalued with high growth potential

One reason why investors are attracted to JAZZ is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 22% underlying the notable 24% return on equity over the next few years leading up to 2022. Over the past year, JAZZ has grown its earnings by 40%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did JAZZ outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Pharmaceuticals industry expansion, which generated a 2.6% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see!

JAZZ is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if JAZZ’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, JAZZ’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This bolsters the proposition that JAZZ’s price is currently discounted.

Next Steps:

For Jazz Pharmaceuticals, I’ve compiled three relevant aspects you should further examine:

