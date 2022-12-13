Jazzy the dog reunited with owners seven years after running away

Jazzy the dog ran away from her home in the state of Texas seven years ago after being spooked by fireworks

Jazzy the dog has been reunited with her owners seven years after running away, a Florida animal shelter said.

She was found more than 800 miles (1,280 km) away from her home state of Texas.

Jazzy was left behind in a hotel in Florida and could barely walk when Orange County Animal Services discovered her earlier this month.

The Orlando animal shelter was shocked when they scanned Jazzy's microchip and tracked down her Texas owners.

"We've had reunions that brought together families and pets that were apart for maybe a few years," Bryant Almeida, the public information officer for Orange County Animal Services told the BBC.

"For a dog, seven years is practically a lifetime."

Jazzy's owners also got "the surprise of a lifetime" when the shelter called them to share the news, Orange County Animal Services wrote in a Facebook post.

The owners told the shelter that Jazzy had gotten spooked by fireworks seven years ago when she was five years old. The family searched for her for a long time, and "never gave up hope", the animal shelter said.

After hearing the news, Jazzy's owner Kerry got on a plane from Texas to Florida a few days later to be reunited with his furry friend.

It was "incredible to watch Jazzy come to life at her owner's voice", the shelter said. "She licked his hand again and again and inched her body as close as she could to him."

Jazzy's family and the Florida animal shelter do not know how the dog ended up in Orlando or what her life was like there.

She had developed a bad case of arthritis, but was "extremely sweet and gentle", Orange County Animal Services said.

But Jazzy's family "never hesitated" to come pick her up, and the 12-year-old dog still remembered them after all those years.

The shelter says it is the only open admission one in the county, which means it takes in all animals regardless of health conditions or behavioural issues.

The shelter said its staff and volunteers "have to endure heartache and heartbreak every day" as they help owners make tough decisions about terminally ill, elderly and injured dogs.

"Every now and then though, we get to watch something like this, and it makes every minute worth it," the rescue service said.

Jazzy's health is continuing to improve, Mr Almeida said.

When she was in Florida, Jazzy could barely stand up, but back in Texas, she is now walking around, and even trying to run.