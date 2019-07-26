JB Foods (SGX:BEW) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, JB Foods Limited (SGX:BEW) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for JB Foods

What Is JB Foods's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 JB Foods had US$100.7m of debt, an increase on US$94.9m, over one year. However, it also had US$15.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$85.3m.

SGX:BEW Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Strong Is JB Foods's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, JB Foods had liabilities of US$123.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$8.27m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$15.4m as well as receivables valued at US$46.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$70.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

JB Foods has a market capitalization of US$141.2m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

We'd say that JB Foods's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.2), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 11.3 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Also relevant is that JB Foods has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 21% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since JB Foods will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, JB Foods barely recorded positive free cash flow, in total. Some might say that's a concern, when it comes considering how easily it would be for it to down debt.