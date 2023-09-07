JB Funny Video - GDS
JB Funny Video - GDS
It come in three colors for only $100. The post TikTok convinced me I need a chic shoe cabinet, and this one from Amazon looks like a gorgeous piece of furniture appeared first on In The Know.
Snap up crazy-good bargains, like a retinol moisturizer that shoppers gush over for a mere $21.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned that a government shutdown this fall could set the airline industry back.
San Antonio police intervened in Cam Wilder's park takeover at Lady Bird Johnson Park after thousands of people showed up.
Volkswagen Head of Design Andreas Mindt reveals some of the classic car origins of the ID. GTI's lines including Oldsmobile and De Tomaso.
Paramount CEO Bob Bakish explained what the company is doing to keep viewers entertained as negotiations with Hollywood writers and actors hit a stalemate.
The "Flowers" singer isn't touring for now, but she's found another other way to connect with her fans.
Andrew Wyatt shares how Gosling's ballad "I'm Just Ken" came to be.
YouTube is launching an in-app platform for minigames, adding to the ways you can interact with content on the popular video service, but the games are bite-size in nature, rather than full-fledged cloud-gaming experiences.
New social app Voiijer wants to do the opposite by connecting nature enthusiasts to the world's wonders, where they can create community, share their adventures, document their discoveries and collaborate with others on expeditions. As you scroll through someone's feed, you may come across content like photos, videos, audio, text notes and even 3D scans for augmented reality (AR) viewing. For example, some popular feeds on the app's home page today include journeys like "Can tech help discover dinosaurs?", which includes photos and videos from a fossil site; "Why is Iceland one of the best Mars analog environments?," which includes text explanations and multimedia documenting an Icelandic expedition; and "Can we find blue vipers in Komodo?" where a user explores Komodo National Park in Indonesia in search of the blue-hued snakes.
Stock up on your fall essentials by buying multiples of this fabulous sweater.
Amazon's potential battle with the FTC could weigh on the stock near-term, says Goldman Sachs' top tech analyst.
TikTokers are trying to implement a new morning routine hack. The post Woman shares her ‘morning menu’ hack to be more productive appeared first on In The Know.
Goldman Sachs top economist reveals a somewhat contrarian take on the US consumer for 2024.
For years, Earle has said that her nose changed after she was prescribed Accutane, a medication used to treat severe acne. Is it true?
Fans of "The Last of Us" will get to walk through some of the video game's most unsettling scenes.
The attorneys general from all 50 states have banned together and sent an open letter to Congress, asking for increased protective measures against AI-enhanced child sexual abuse images. The letter calls on lawmakers to “establish an expert commission to study the means and methods of AI that can be used to exploit children specifically.”
Here's a list of the best streaming devices you can buy for your TV, as chosen by Engadget editors.
It has been a long time coming, but TikTok says that its first European data center is finally operational -- partially, at least -- with the process of migrating users' data to the new facility now underway. The short-form social video giant announced it was opening a data center in Ireland way back in 2020, noting at the time that it expected to open in the region by early 2022. The company confirmed that while the data migration has now begun, it likely won't be complete until Q4 2024, by which point the company should in fact have two (previously announced) additional data centers in operation -- a second one in Ireland, plus another in Norway, which will apparently run entirely on renewable energy.
Here's a list of the best cameras you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.