JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in JB Hi-Fi's (ASX:JBH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on JB Hi-Fi is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = AU$705m ÷ (AU$3.8b - AU$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, JB Hi-Fi has an ROCE of 35%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 19%.

In the above chart we have measured JB Hi-Fi's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering JB Hi-Fi here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For JB Hi-Fi Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from JB Hi-Fi. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 35%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 41%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at JB Hi-Fi thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Another thing to note, JB Hi-Fi has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 48%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On JB Hi-Fi's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that JB Hi-Fi is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 162% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if JB Hi-Fi can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

