What Can We Make Of JB Hi-Fi Limited’s (ASX:JBH) High Return On Capital?

Today we’ll look at JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for JB Hi-Fi:

0.22 = AU$353m ÷ (AU$2.5b – AU$917m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, JB Hi-Fi has an ROCE of 22%.

Does JB Hi-Fi Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, JB Hi-Fi’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 14% average in the Specialty Retail industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, JB Hi-Fi’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

As we can see, JB Hi-Fi currently has an ROCE of 22%, less than the 39% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for JB Hi-Fi.

Do JB Hi-Fi’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

JB Hi-Fi has total assets of AU$2.5b and current liabilities of AU$917m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 37% of its total assets. JB Hi-Fi’s ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On JB Hi-Fi’s ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research.