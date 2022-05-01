A JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) insider increased their holdings last year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in JB Hi-Fi Limited's (ASX:JBH ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for JB Hi-Fi

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At JB Hi-Fi

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Geoffrey Roberts for AU$141k worth of shares, at about AU$47.04 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$52.97. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

JB Hi-Fi is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of JB Hi-Fi

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.9% of JB Hi-Fi shares, worth about AU$50m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About JB Hi-Fi Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think JB Hi-Fi insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for JB Hi-Fi (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course JB Hi-Fi may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Qantas strikes multibillion-dollar deal that could create the world's longest flight, insiders say

    The deal, reported by Reuters and the West Australian, would see Airbus design flights capable of making the near-20-hour route from Sydney to London.

  • Qantas orders Airbus jets for world's longest non-stop flight

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd said on Monday it had ordered 12 A350-1000 planes from Airbus SE to be used on what will be the world's longest commercial flight from Sydney to London, as well as 40 narrowbody jets to renew its domestic fleet. The deal comes as market conditions improve and demand for domestic and international travel recover from the pandemic faster than expected, allowing the carrier to reduce debt and forecast a return to profit in the financial year starting July 1. "The board's decision to approve what is the largest aircraft order in Australian aviation is a clear vote of confidence in the future of the Qantas Group," Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement https://investor.qantas.com/DownloadFile.axd?file=/Report/ComNews/20220502/02516701.pdf.

  • Insiders of Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) are probably glad they bought last year as their US$33m investment now stands at US$34m

    Insiders who bought Barrick Gold Corporation ( TSE:ABX ) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by...

  • Down Over 70%, 3 Growth Stocks With Fortress Balance Sheets to Weather a Bear-Market Storm

    Bear markets can actually present great opportunities to buy growth stocks -- provided you pick the right ones. Down roughly 22% from the peak it hit last year, the Nasdaq Composite index is already in bear territory, and investors may want to consider which beaten-down growth names look sturdy for the long term and are worth pouncing on. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified a trio of growth stocks that have formidable balance sheets and trade down more than 70% from their highs.

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    With tech stocks selling off, investors can capitalize with these two bargain buys.

  • This Dividend Stock Offers Massive Passive Income Potential

    Investing in dividend-paying companies is one of the many ways to earn passive income. Most dividend stocks distribute a fixed amount of their income to investors each quarter. Because of that, shareholders can sit back and collect a relatively predictable passive income stream.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Monster Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    It's been an even tougher go for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost more than 20% of its value since hitting a record high in mid-November. This puts the widely followed Nasdaq in a bear market. Without question, bear markets can be scary.

  • The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again

    The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Cathie Wood Dividend Stock and Wait 5 Years

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett could be thought of as representing different ends of the investing spectrum. Meanwhile, Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru. As such, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Wood's Ark Invest and Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway don't share too many holdings in common.

  • IBM, Apple, and 14 More Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Apple, IBM, and Discover Financial Services were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 75% (or More) to Buy in May

    Rising interest rates have historically meant tough times for growth stocks. With the Federal Reserve having already raised rates once in 2022 and signaling six more significant hikes before the year is out, companies that trade at growth-dependent valuations have been under pressure. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified top picks from the crowd of beaten-down growth stocks.

  • How to manage your money during a recession, according to personal finance experts

    Roughly 80% of U.S. adults say they believe a recession is coming this year. Here's how investors should protect their portfolios if they're right.

  • Fed expected to make big rate boost, go into full-time inflation-fighting mode

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to take a big step this week on its “expeditious march” to get its key interest rate back to a more normal level.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in May. In order to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May. Investors rely on dividend stocks to protect their portfolios from market volatility, and the regular […]

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Worried About Inflation? Here's What Warren Buffett Says Berkshire Hathaway Is Doing

    Inflation is on the minds of investors, policymakers, and everyday Americans. Since inflation is higher than the rate of economic growth, the real gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 1.4% year over year. Both Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger spoke about inflation at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholders meeting on Saturday.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dow Dividend Kings to Boost Your Passive Income Stream

    Given the Nasdaq Composite bear market and S&P 500 correction, investors may be surprised to learn that several name-brand companies are breaking out toward new all-time highs. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are all less than three percentage points away from their all-time highs. What's more, all three Dow Jones Industrial Average components are Dividend Kings, meaning they have raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier