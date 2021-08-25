JBCC employee charged with multiple sexual battery counts

Aug. 25—A corrections officer at a McAlester prison was charged this week with numerous counts of sexual battery against coworkers.

Court documents show Jerry Jordan, 50, of McAlester, was charged Monday with four counts of sexual battery against three different women who were his coworkers at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

Jail records show Jordan was being held Wednesday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Agent Spenser King wrote in an affidavit that the first woman alleges Jordan placed his hands on the outside of her private area along with other "inappropriate and unsolicited touching" in May with Jordan again touching her breast in July.

The second woman told King that Jordan rubbed her shoulders and placed his hands on her breasts both on top and below her clothing in June, the affidavit states.

King wrote in his report the "victim reported being fearful at the time of the sexual assault and having fled to the staff restroom to stop the defendant's actions."

According to the affidavit, the third woman said Jordan also rubbed her shoulders and placed his hands on her breasts both on top and beneath the clothing in early August.

"The victim reported being fearful at the time and told him 'don't.' The defendant then stopped his actions and began apologizing for his actions," the affidavit states.

King wrote in the affidavit Jordan agreed to speak with the investigator on Aug. 9.

"The defendant admitted during the interview to touching the victim without their verbal consent by giving massages both on top and under their clothing," the affidavit states.

A warrant was issued for Jordan's arrest on Monday with jail records showing he was booked Tuesday into the Pittsburg County Jail with the arresting officers listed as ODOC and Oklahoma State Penitentiary Warden Jim Farris.

