JBG Smith Properties: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $32.7 million, or 25 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $45.7 million, or 36 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $148.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $104.4 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $159.1 million, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $459 million.

The company's shares have increased almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $33.01, a decline of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBGS

