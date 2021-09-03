Is JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Alex Smith
·4 min read

Baron Discovery Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Discovery Fund returned 6.07% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 3.92%. You should check out Baron Discovery Fund’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and JBG Smith Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is one of them. JBG Smith Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is a real estate investment trust company. In the last three months, JBG Smith Properties (NYSE:JBGS) stock lost 10%. Here is what the fund said:

"We initiated a new position during the second quarter in JBG SMITH Properties. JBG is a real estate investment trust that owns a high-quality portfolio of office, residential, and land assets concentrated in the Washington D.C. metro area. The company was formed in July 2017 via a combination of JBG Companies (a D.C. area private equity firm) and Vornado Realty Trust’s D.C. properties. JBG’s regional footprint is poised to benefit from rebounding job growth over the next several years, driven by a normalization of the D.C. metro economy following negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Amazon’s “HQ2” development currently underway is expected to drive outsized job growth over the next decade in National Landing, Virginia, which should benefit the vast majority of JBG’s portfolio. We think JBG has the potential to grow cash flow by approximately 30% over the next several years and, in time, can double the size of the company by monetizing a sizeable development pipeline and owned land bank. We have great respect for the management team, led by CEO Matt Kelly, whose interests are aligned with shareholders. We believe valuation is attractive, with the stock trading at a significant discount to its private market value and well below pre-COVID levels."

REIT Stocks Northstar Realty Finance NRF
REIT Stocks Northstar Realty Finance NRF

g0d4ather / shutterstock.com

In July, we published an article revealing that JBG Smith Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was one of the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to John Khoury’s Long Pond Capital.

In Q3 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on JBG Smith Properties (NYSE:JBGS) stock decreased by about 32% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in JBGS's growth potential. Our calculations showed that JBG Smith Properties (NYSE:JBGS) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Veracyte (VCYT) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Baron Discovery Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Discovery Fund returned 6.07% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 3.92%. You should check out Baron […]

  • Breakeven Is Near for RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL)

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse RPMGlobal Holdings Limited's ( ASX:RUL ) business as it appears the...

  • Artisan Partners on Global Payments (GPN): “We View the Long-Term Risk-Reward as Attractive”

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.45% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, 10.46% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and 10.52% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the second […]

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 6%

    If youʻre an income investor, you want a stock with a strong dividend yield -- that is, the amount of its cash payouts as a percentage of its share price. The average dividend yield is south of 2%, so anything around that number, or over, is considered good. A dividend yield of 6% is considered extremely high, and finding good stocks around that level is not easy.

  • Warren Buffett Is Backing Another IPO -- Here's What You Need to Know

    In recent years, Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have invested in more newly or soon-to-be public companies. They're about to have another on their hands.

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • This Top Finance Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Xi says China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Mainland China's two major stock exchanges are in the financial hub of Shanghai and in the southern city of Shenzhen, on the mainland's border with Hong Kong. In a video address at the opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Xi said China would continue to support the innovation-driven development of SMEs.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Bill Gross Says Bonds Are ‘Investment Garbage’ Amid Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross is talking trash about the bond market -- literally.In a meandering and sometimes off-kilter investment outlook posted on his website, the onetime bond king said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields traded at 1.29% as of 6:07 a.m. in New York. They are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, handing investors a loss of roughly 3%, he wrote. Stocks could also fall into the categ

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good for the EV Industry

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Jim Simons, RenTech Insiders to Pay Billions in Back Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim Simons, one of the world’s most successful investors, has just been handed a rare defeat.The founder of quantitative hedge-fund manager Renaissance Technologies and his colleagues will pay billions of dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties to resolve one of the biggest tax disputes in U.S. history, under the terms of a deal reached by the firm and the Internal Revenue Service. Renaissance Chief Executive Officer Peter Brown disclosed the agreement Thursday in a letter t