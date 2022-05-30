Is JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Aristotle Small Cap Equity Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the Aristotle Small Cap Equity Composite generated a total return of -5.77% gross of fees (-5.92% net of fees), outperforming the -7.53% total return of the Russell 2000 Index. Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Aristotle Capital Management Small Cap Equity mentioned JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1957, JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is a Chevy Chase, Maryland-based real estate investment trust company with a $3.1 billion market capitalization. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) delivered a -11.08% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -19.46%. The stock closed at $25.53 per share on May 26, 2022.

Here is what Aristotle Capital Management Small Cap Equity has to say about JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), a Washington DC-based owner, operator and developer of residential, office, retail and mixed-use real estate properties, was added to the portfolio. We initiated a position, as we believe the firm's healthy multi-year development pipeline anchored by Amazon's new headquarters (Amazon HQ2) should benefit from improved economic activity in the area as businesses increasingly return to the office."

Our calculations show that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was in 17 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 20 funds in the previous quarter. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) delivered a -3.30% return in the past 3 months.

In January 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

