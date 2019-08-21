Is JBM Auto Limited’s (NSE:JBMA) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Today we are going to look at JBM Auto Limited (NSE:JBMA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for JBM Auto:

0.18 = ₹1.5b ÷ (₹16b - ₹8.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, JBM Auto has an ROCE of 18%.

Is JBM Auto's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, JBM Auto's ROCE appears to be around the 15% average of the Auto Components industry. Separate from JBM Auto's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how JBM Auto's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:JBMA Past Revenue and Net Income, August 21st 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for JBM Auto.

How JBM Auto's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

JBM Auto has total assets of ₹16b and current liabilities of ₹8.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 50% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, JBM Auto's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On JBM Auto's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. There might be better investments than JBM Auto out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

