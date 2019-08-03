Is JBM Auto Limited (NSE:JBMA) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Could JBM Auto Limited (NSE:JBMA) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

Investors might not know much about JBM Auto's dividend prospects, even though it has been paying dividends for the last nine years and offers a 1.4% yield. While the yield may not look too great, the relatively long payment history is interesting. Remember that the recent share price drop will make JBM Auto's yield look higher, even though recent events might have impacted the company's prospects. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying JBM Auto for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 11% of JBM Auto's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. We like this low payout ratio, because it implies the dividend is well covered and leaves ample opportunity for reinvestment.

Is JBM Auto's Balance Sheet Risky?

As JBM Auto has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). With net debt of 2.96 times its EBITDA, JBM Auto's debt burden is within a normal range for most listed companies.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 3.12 times its interest expense, JBM Auto's interest cover is starting to look a bit thin.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. The first recorded dividend for JBM Auto, in the last decade, was nine years ago. It's good to see that JBM Auto has been paying a dividend for a number of years. However, the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, and we're concerned that what has been cut once, could be cut again. During the past nine-year period, the first annual payment was ₹0.38 in 2010, compared to ₹2.25 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time. JBM Auto's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 22% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.