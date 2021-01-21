JBS USA, Pilgrim's Pride offer $100 to employees who get COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. meatpacker JBS USA and chicken company Pilgrim's Pride Corp said on Thursday they will pay $100 to U.S. employees who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The bonus is intended to encourage employees to be inoculated, after thousands of U.S. meatpacking workers became infected with the new coronavirus last year.

JBS USA is the U.S. arm of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA and Pilgrim's Pride is mostly owned by JBS SA.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

