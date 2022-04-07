JCC to decide if Gordon remains on bench

Apr. 7—BOWLING GREEN — After three days of testimony, the Judicial Conduct Commission was given the authority to decide whether or not Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon will remain on the bench.

The attorney for the Judicial Conduct Commission, and Gordon's defense, presented their closing arguments Wednesday afternoon at the Warren County Justice Center.

The JCC issued a number of allegations against Gordon last year. Some charges outlined in the JCC complaint were dropped Wednesday afternoon, such as the allegation that Gordon had retaliated against attorneys who had challenged her court rulings.

By the time Jeffrey Mando, the JCC's attorney, began his presentation, the complaint was largely focused on allegations that Gordon had used her position as a judge to influence the outcomes on her adult son's criminal cases.

"The citizens of Daviess County elected Judge Gordon. I respect that decision," Mando said.

But state rules allow for a judge to be removed, he said.

Gordon's removal "is certainly on the table here," Mando told JCC members. "I know that's a heavy decision for you to make. But the evidence (for removal) is there."

Much of the case centered on whether or not Gordon had attempted to influence Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter, to get better outcomes for her son Dalton Gordon's cases.

Commissioners also heard testimony about text messages and calls between Julie Gordon and Clay Wilkey, an Owensboro attorney who was Dalton Gordon's defense counsel.

Wilkey was working as an attorney who would be appointed to cases by Gordon in family court, while also handling her son's criminal cases, which the JCC said raised concerns of conflict of interest.

One issue was a videotaped hearing before Daviess District Judge Daniel "Nick" Burlew II.

On Tuesday, Heather Blackburn, a public defender, testified she was appointed to defend Dalton Gordon's case before Burlew's court, but was told at his second hearing that a plan to release him from jail into treatment had already been worked out.

Story continues

On the video, Burlew said from the bench he had met with Julie Gordon for 45 minutes about her son's case prior to the hearing where the plan was announced.

Blackburn testified it appeared to her a deal had already been worked out behind the scenes without her or Dalton's involvement.

In her testimony to the commission, Gordon denied the alleged conversation ever took place. Gordon's attorney, R. Kent Westberry, said the video of Burlew's comments "was not sworn testimony."

Whether the conversation took place or not "is not her burden" to prove, Westberry said.

Mando said, in addition to Burlew's comments on the video, there is a phone recorded call between Julie Gordon and Dalton Gordon while he was incarcerated at the jail, where she spoke about talking with Burlew.

"What troubles me the most is her lack of candor," Mando said. "She said she didn't have that call (with Burlew), but everything says that's not true."

Several people testified to Gordon's ability and compassion as a family judge, such as Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington and former family court staff attorney Amanda Bragg.

Bragg said Gordon created opposition when family court was established and she became judge, by implementing changes that ruffled feathers of some social workers.

"She was a systems disrupter at times," Bragg said, adding that Gordon knew the laws and Cabinet for Health and Family Services regulations, "and she knew them better than (the social workers) did."

Judge Patty Walker Fitzgerald, who was Kentucky's first family judge, testified as an expert defense witness.

Fitzgerald said Gordon had made mistakes, such as attempting to fine social workers who didn't file reports on time. But Gordon had learned from her mistakes and adapted her practices, Fitzgerald said.

When Gordon's court was evaluated by the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges in 2019, Gordon's court received "one of the most favorable reports I've ever seen," Fitzgerald said.

"She wanted to implement changes that were going to improve Daviess County," Fitzgerald said. "She did a lot of things right."

When asked, Fitzgerald said she only knew generally about the allegations involving Gordon attempting to influence her son's cases, and that she hadn't reviewed any of those records.

Porter testified Tuesday he had not been influenced to act in favor of Dalton Gordon by Julie Gordon's texts to him, but commission members said on several occasions judges have to avoid not only improper behavior, but also the appearance on impropriety.

In his closing argument, Westberry said a plan has been worked out for Dalton Gordon's father, Sale Gordon, to handle all matters regarding any future criminal cases, if he should be charged with a new offense.

Westberry also said Fitzgerald, who has been involved statewide and nationally with family court issues, has offered to mentor Julie Gordon going forward.

"We have a mechanism in place" to separate Gordon from any involvement in her son's cases in the future, Westberry said. Given that Daviess Family Court had an excessively large caseload, the state's decision to create just one family judge for the county in 2016 "was almost a recipe for mistakes," Westberry said.

"I respectfully suggest to you what he have here is a young judge with a horrific family situation," Westberry said. Westberry agreed there were problems with Gordon involving herself in her son's cases, but that she deserved to remain on the bench.

"I think there's so much of her ability that has potential," Westberry said.

"I think it's unavoidable that some sanctions are going to be imposed," Westberry said, but that "there has got to be a way we can allow her to go forward" as judge.

"I think we're talking about a good person, misguided perhaps," Westberry said.

Mando said Gordon "allowed outside influences and events to affect her behavior."

All judges have personal lives and issues but still must abide by the judicial canons to comply with the law and act in a way that promotes public confidence, he said.

"It wasn't a question that she stepped over the line, or (the lines) were blurred. She blew right through them," Mando said. "She used her influence as family court judge to impact Dalton's case, and she did it for years."

Mando said the perception that Gordon sought favorable treatment for her son, or received favorable treatment herself because of her position as judge, was damaging to the court system as a whole.

"There are too many people ... that think it's not the law that matters, it's who you are and who you know," Mando said.

People who read the texts or viewed the tape of the Dalton Gordon's hearing before Burlew "could only conclude Dalton is getting a good deal because of who (Julie Gordon) is," he said.

The commissioners have no set time in which to issue a ruling, but Westberry said afterward he expects the ruling will come relatively soon.

Commissioners could vote to exonerate Gordon, or could issue sanctions that range from a reprimand to removal from the bench.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse