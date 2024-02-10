JCC Police: Georgia woman arrested on stolen vehicle charge

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Georgia woman was arrested on Richmond Road in James City County Friday after Flock Safety alerted them to a stolen vehicle driving in the county, police said.

James City County Police arrested a Georgia woman and charged her with unauthorized use of a vehicle after getting a report of a stolen vehicle from Flock Safety (WAVY Photo – Matt Twist).

Police arrested Charline Risher of Stone Mountain, Georgia and charged her with unauthorized use of a vehicle after Penske reported to authorities that the vehicle she was driving, a 10-foot moving truck, was stolen from Stone Mountain.

James City County Police said that, as a safety measure, they briefly restricted the eastbound lanes of Richmond Road to aid them in the arrest.

In photos, a yellow Penske box truck can be seen along the side of the road, with James City County Police vehicles behind it and multiple officers at the scene.

