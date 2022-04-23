JCC rules to remove Gordon from bench

Apr. 23—The Judicial Conduct Commission has ordered Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon be permanently removed from the bench.

According to the JCC's ruling on Friday, Gordon abused her position as judge "over an extended period of time and over her entire tenure as judge."

The commissioners voted unanimously to remove Gordon from continuing to preside as family court judge.

The ruling goes into effect in 10 days, unless Gordon files an appeal. Gordon's attorney said Friday they are reviewing the ruling.

In particular, the conduct commission panel found Gordon had attempted to use her position as judge to affect the outcomes of criminal cases involving her adult son, Dalton Gordon, by trying to arrange his release, and by trying to influence both District Judge Daniel "Nick" Burlew II and Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter to get her son the outcomes she wanted.

Those actions, detailed in Court I of ruling "alone justifies removal from office," Commission Chairman Carroll "Trip" Redford III wrote.

"There is no doubt that she has brought the integrity and respect for the judiciary within Daviess County into disrepute and that her improper actions violate the Canons," Redford wrote.

Commissioners also ruled Gordon had retaliated against social workers in her courtroom by attempting to fine them when they didn't meet her deadlines; had conflicts of interest by appointing her son's defense attorney, Clay Wilkey, as a paid guardian ad litem in family court where she presided; had used her position to get special visitations with her son while he was incarcerated in the Daviess County Detention Center; and had not been truthful with the Judicial Conduct Commission.

In all, Gordon was found to have violated a variety of judicial canons in five of the six allegations the commission considered.

"Her conduct violating the Canons was extensive and frequent and provided personal benefit to her and her adult son. The conduct occurred inside and outside of the courtroom, and in her official capacity," Redford wrote.

"... As part of the misconduct, Judge Gordon exploited her judicial position to satisfy her personal desires, a perniciously nefarious act and one that can rarely be explained away by a sitting judge," Redford wrote.

A hearing on the allegations was conducted last month in Bowling Green. A particular issue in the proceedings was a March 5, 2020 recorded hearing where Burlew told Dalton Gordon he had spoken to Julie Gordon for 45 minutes about Dalton's case.

Recorded conversations between Julie Gordon and her son while he was in jail recorded her saying "she had worked out a plan for his pending criminal case." The ruling says Gordon "was not candid and truthful" with the communication about the extent of her conversations with Burlew.

Public defender Heather Backburn, who had been assigned to Dalton Gordon's case, testified to commissioners that she was told at Dalton's second hearing that a plan had already been worked out for his release. Blackburn's request that a special judge and a special prosecutor be appointed to Dalton Gordon's case were ignored.

Porter was the prosecutor on the March 2020 case. The commission found "Judge Gordon contacted (Porter) to influence his position on Dalton's bond status and the resolution of Dalton's criminal charges," Redford wrote. "She often did not attempt to contact Dalton's attorney and instead used her influence as family court judge to personally affect the bond decisions of Mr. Porter and the presiding judge."

Redford wrote Gordon failed to disclose conflicts of interest. Gordon "bullied and threatened Cabinet (for Health and Family Services) workers when they did not acquiesce to her manner of conducting (juvenile hearings) ... and she retaliated against them when the Cabinet and its workers defended and pushed back" through normal channels in court, Redford wrote.

Drug testing in Gordon's courtroom was done improperly by her staff, and the "criteria for which party to drug test was arbitrary," Redford wrote.

An appeal would have to be filed with the state Supreme Court. Both the JCC and Gordon's attorney would file briefs, and the Supreme Court would examine the entire record. The Supreme Court has the authority to affirm, modify or set aside the conduct commission's rulings.

In a written statement, Gordon's attorney, R. Kent Westberry, wrote: "We are disappointed and disagree with the decision. We are reviewing it carefully and will decide our next steps after that review."

