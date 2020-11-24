JCDecaux Transport launches programmatic trading capabilities for Hong Kong International Airport advertising

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JCDecaux Transport, the number-one Out-of-Home (OOH) media company in Hong Kong*, has announced the launch of its partnership with VIOOH, an automated planning and trading platform enabling programmatic trading of digital OOH inventory. This will make trading digital OOH easier than ever for Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) advertising.

Hong Kong International Airport advertising DOOH available for Programmatic trading

VIOOH's programmatic platform connects HKIA's premium advertising inventory to leading DSPs and key buyers, enabling intelligent trading in near real-time and enhancing campaign efficiency and effectiveness.

Programmatic technology is making digital OOH more accountable, flexible, and precise.

By using VIOOH's existing connections with some of the world's leading demand side platforms (DSPs) means advertisers can now include digital OOH in their omni-channel campaigns to deliver a more unified brand experience, driving engagement and influencing consumer behavior.

Furthermore, the platform promotes transparent trading and measurement which allows digital buyers to plan, target and report when and where advertising messages have been displayed, including to which audiences, delivering a better buyer experience.

As an industry leader in digitalization, JCDecaux Transport leverages consumer insight and technology to source new and relevant audience segments to optimize audience reach. Automated Audience Targeting, by which audiences can be qualified and quantified with Airport Audience Measurement (AAM), the first international audience measurement system for the airport industry, offers standardized global metrics to measure airport audiences. AAM is built based upon algorithms calculating the main components of audience measurement, including number of unique passengers, reach and frequency, and total number of viewed impressions. Advertisers can specifically target their audiences and subsequently deliver contextually relevant advertising messages at the right time, right location, and to the right audience.

Story continues

While programmatic OOH allows more precise audience targeting and flexible trading in managing when, where, and how many impressions can be reached, data-driven decisioning, trigger-based buying, and in-flight optimization will enable brands to maximize their campaign budgets and impact.

Kitty Lo, General Manager, Retail Experience, Retail and Advertising of Airport Authority Hong Kong, said, "We are excited to be the first major international airport to launch programmatic DOOH for advertising inventories and further enhance HKIA's advertising digital transformation. We believe programmatic buying is the future trend, and introducing this new platform at HKIA will elevate passenger engagement to a whole new level."

Shirley Chan, Managing Director of JCDecaux Transport, said, "Hong Kong International Airport advertising is embracing the new era of digitalization, we are excited and keen to utilize the new data-led audience targeting and programmatic capabilities of VIOOH to provide advertisers with innovative and interactive solutions to connect with the right audience, with the right messages, at the right time along the passenger journey at HKIA."

About JCDecaux Transport

JCDecaux Transport is the main subsidiary of the JCDecaux Group, the number-one outdoor advertising company worldwide. Established in 1976, JCDecaux Transport is the market leader in outdoor advertising in Hong Kong and has been managing the advertising concessions for the Hong Kong International Airport since its opening in 1998. The company also operates the advertising concessions for MTR Corporation, Macau International Airport, Pacific Place Passages, and Ngong Ping 360.

About VIOOH

VIOOH is a leading global digital out of home marketplace. Launched in 2018 and with headquarters in London, VIOOH's platform connects buyers and sellers in a premium marketplace, making OOH easily accessible.

Being a world-leading supply side platform (SSP) working with the most significant demand-side platforms (DSPs) in the fast-growing global programmatic OOH sector, VIOOH has connected to more than 15 demand-side platforms (DSPs) including The Trade Desk, Active Agent, MediaMath, Pladway, Splicky and Verizon Media, enabling advertisers to trade digital OOH programmatically across ten markets: the US, UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy and Hong Kong, with the ambition of operating across 12 markets by the end of the year.

Led by a team of digital OOH and programmatic tech experts, VIOOH is pioneering the transformation of the OOH sector, championing its role in enhancing omni-channel digital campaigns through the use of programmatic capabilities and data.

*annual Media Benchmarking Survey 2020, Marketing Magazine

SOURCE JCDecaux Transport