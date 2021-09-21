JCPenney closing more stores after bankruptcy. Will your store shutter? See the closure list.

JCPenney has added a pair of stores to its list of permanent store closures.

The retailer confirmed to USA TODAY that the Greenwood, Mississippi and Baytown, Texas stores will soon close and are holding liquidation sales. The Mississippi store is scheduled to close Oct. 24 and the Texas location on Dec. 5.

The department store chain was one of the largest retailers to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said in May 2020 that they planned to close about 29% of its 846 stores or 242 locations in bankruptcy and hoped to use the process to shed debt and remain in business.

Since then 174 stores have permanently closed and last December emerged from bankruptcy after being acquired by mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Eighteen stores shuttered in May.

JCPenney continues to close stores after exiting bankruptcy.

JCPenney told USA TODAY that the two closings are unrelated to last year’s “store optimization” strategy.

“The current go-forward store count is 670 stores after these two liquidations,” the company said in a statement. “We have no other store closures to announce at this time.”

JCPenney store closings 2021

Liquidation sales are underway at the two closing stores.

Mississippi JCPenney closing Oct. 24

Greenwood: Greenwood Mall, 810 W. Park Ave.

Texas JCPenney to close Dec. 5

Baytown: San Jacinto Mall, 2000 San Jacinto Mall

