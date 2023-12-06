When will JCPS board fill Diane Porter's seat?

The window to select a new Jefferson County Board of Education member to represent District 1 is narrowing, with less than three weeks for someone to be selected to replace former board chair Diane Porter.

The board voted during Tuesday's meeting to move selection of a new board chair until its January meeting, but a person to fill the seat will be selected by the Dec. 23 deadline, set by state statute.

The board has met twice in executive session to discuss the five applicants who hope to represent District 1, which covers the West End, downtown and a strip around the I-71 corridor east of downtown. There were originally seven applications submitted, according to district spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan, but two were withdrawn. Applicants had until Nov. 28 to apply. Requirements to fill the seat included being at least 24 years old, a resident of Kentucky for three years and registered to vote in District 1.

Porter, who served on the board since 2010 after decades of working for JCPS, resigned in October, citing her health. She was the board's first African American chairperson.

The board's next meeting isn't set until Jan. 24, so a special meeting will be called to vote on Porter's replacement.

There are 42 schools that fall within District 1. Those schools are:

Elementary

Atkinson Academy

Brandeis Elementary

Breckinridge-Franklin Elementary

Brown School

Byck Elementary

Carter Traditional Elementary

Cochran Elementary

Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary

Engelhard Elementary

Foster Traditional Academy

Kennedy Montessori Elementary

King Elementary

Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts

Maupin Elementary

McFerran Preparatory Academy

Portland Elementary

Shelby Traditional Academy

Wheatley Elementary

Young Elementary

Middle

The Academy @ Shawnee

Brown School

Grace M James Academy

Johnson Traditional Middle

Meyzeek Middle

Noe Middle

Western Middle School for the Arts

High

The Academy @ Shawnee

Brown School

Central High School Magnet Career Academy (MCA)

DuPont Manual High

Special

Ackerly

Ahrens Educational Resource Center

Dawson Orman Education Center

DuValle Education Center

Heuser Hearing and Language Academy

Home of the Innocents Discovery

Home of the Innocents Weinberg Academy

Jefferson Regional Judicial Detention Center

Pathfinder School of Innovation

UofL PACT Program

Western Day Treatment

Youth Performing Arts School (YPAS)

