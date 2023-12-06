When will JCPS board fill Diane Porter's seat?

Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
The window to select a new Jefferson County Board of Education member to represent District 1 is narrowing, with less than three weeks for someone to be selected to replace former board chair Diane Porter.

The board voted during Tuesday's meeting to move selection of a new board chair until its January meeting, but a person to fill the seat will be selected by the Dec. 23 deadline, set by state statute.

The board has met twice in executive session to discuss the five applicants who hope to represent District 1, which covers the West End, downtown and a strip around the I-71 corridor east of downtown. There were originally seven applications submitted, according to district spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan, but two were withdrawn. Applicants had until Nov. 28 to apply. Requirements to fill the seat included being at least 24 years old, a resident of Kentucky for three years and registered to vote in District 1.

Porter, who served on the board since 2010 after decades of working for JCPS, resigned in October, citing her health. She was the board's first African American chairperson.

The board's next meeting isn't set until Jan. 24, so a special meeting will be called to vote on Porter's replacement.

There are 42 schools that fall within District 1. Those schools are:

Elementary

  • Atkinson Academy

  • Brandeis Elementary

  • Breckinridge-Franklin Elementary

  • Brown School

  • Byck Elementary

  • Carter Traditional Elementary

  • Cochran Elementary

  • Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary

  • Engelhard Elementary

  • Foster Traditional Academy

  • Kennedy Montessori Elementary

  • King Elementary

  • Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts

  • Maupin Elementary

  • McFerran Preparatory Academy

  • Portland Elementary

  • Shelby Traditional Academy

  • Wheatley Elementary

  • Young Elementary

Middle

  • The Academy @ Shawnee

  • Brown School

  • Grace M James Academy

  • Johnson Traditional Middle

  • Meyzeek Middle

  • Noe Middle

  • Western Middle School for the Arts

High

  • The Academy @ Shawnee

  • Brown School

  • Central High School Magnet Career Academy (MCA)

  • DuPont Manual High

Special

  • Ackerly

  • Ahrens Educational Resource Center

  • Dawson Orman Education Center

  • DuValle Education Center

  • Heuser Hearing and Language Academy

  • Home of the Innocents Discovery

  • Home of the Innocents Weinberg Academy

  • Jefferson Regional Judicial Detention Center

  • Pathfinder School of Innovation

  • UofL PACT Program

  • Western Day Treatment

  • Youth Performing Arts School (YPAS)

