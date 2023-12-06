When will JCPS board fill Diane Porter's seat?
The window to select a new Jefferson County Board of Education member to represent District 1 is narrowing, with less than three weeks for someone to be selected to replace former board chair Diane Porter.
The board voted during Tuesday's meeting to move selection of a new board chair until its January meeting, but a person to fill the seat will be selected by the Dec. 23 deadline, set by state statute.
The board has met twice in executive session to discuss the five applicants who hope to represent District 1, which covers the West End, downtown and a strip around the I-71 corridor east of downtown. There were originally seven applications submitted, according to district spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan, but two were withdrawn. Applicants had until Nov. 28 to apply. Requirements to fill the seat included being at least 24 years old, a resident of Kentucky for three years and registered to vote in District 1.
Porter, who served on the board since 2010 after decades of working for JCPS, resigned in October, citing her health. She was the board's first African American chairperson.
The board's next meeting isn't set until Jan. 24, so a special meeting will be called to vote on Porter's replacement.
There are 42 schools that fall within District 1. Those schools are:
Elementary
Atkinson Academy
Brandeis Elementary
Breckinridge-Franklin Elementary
Brown School
Byck Elementary
Carter Traditional Elementary
Cochran Elementary
Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary
Engelhard Elementary
Foster Traditional Academy
Kennedy Montessori Elementary
King Elementary
Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts
Maupin Elementary
McFerran Preparatory Academy
Portland Elementary
Shelby Traditional Academy
Wheatley Elementary
Young Elementary
Middle
The Academy @ Shawnee
Brown School
Grace M James Academy
Johnson Traditional Middle
Meyzeek Middle
Noe Middle
Western Middle School for the Arts
High
The Academy @ Shawnee
Brown School
Central High School Magnet Career Academy (MCA)
DuPont Manual High
Special
Ackerly
Ahrens Educational Resource Center
Dawson Orman Education Center
DuValle Education Center
Heuser Hearing and Language Academy
Home of the Innocents Discovery
Home of the Innocents Weinberg Academy
Jefferson Regional Judicial Detention Center
Pathfinder School of Innovation
UofL PACT Program
Western Day Treatment
Youth Performing Arts School (YPAS)
