JCPS: At least 85 bus drivers call out for Monday resulting in canceled routes
JCPS: At least 85 bus drivers call out for Monday resulting in canceled routes
JCPS: At least 85 bus drivers call out for Monday resulting in canceled routes
Formula 1 concludes its lone triple-header of the 2023 season this weekend in Brazil with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
For old time's sake, Tyreek Hill helped his former team score a touchdown ... but in the worst way possible.
"I'm not a system player, I am a system."
Sanders changed who was calling the offensive plays ahead of the 26-19 defeat.
Verdejo reportedly plans to appeal his sentence.
Some of our fave savings: highly rated headphones for nearly 80% off, a Shark vac reduced by over $100, and so, so much more.
Get some holiday shopping done early — we found AirPods for $99, a Keurig for 50% off, plus sales on Lego and Star Wars, to name a few.
With your biggest holiday meals coming up, here's your chance to bring Our Place to Your Place, at a deep discount.
Roughly 53,000 US home purchase agreements fell through in September, according to Redfin, equal to 16.3% of homes that went under contract that month.
Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, is creating its own version of ChatGPT. Called Grok -- a name xAI trademarked recently -- the system answers questions conversationally, possibly drawing on a knowledge base similar to that used to train ChatGPT and other comparable text-generating systems (e.g. Grok leverages "real-time access" to info on X, Musk said.
Apple's Q4 earnings didn't blow Wall Street away, but it points to positive news ahead.
Black Friday may be weeks away but these brands are already rolling out the best tech sales of the year. Save hundreds of dollars on these major tech brands.
Blizzard has announced the first Diablo IV expansion. Vessel of Hatred will arrive in late 2024 and introduce a new class while revealing the fate of the villain Mephisto.
A 1969 American Motors Corporation Rambler 440 four-door sedan, formerly known as the Rambler American, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Consumers are hungry for a new way of social networking, where trust and safety are paramount and power isn't centralized with a Big Tech CEO in charge... or at least that's what Mozilla believes. The mission-driven tech company behind the Firefox browser, Pocket reader and other apps is now investing its energy into the so-called "fediverse" -- a collection of decentralized social networking applications, like Mastodon, that communicate with one another over the ActivityPub protocol. The idea is to rethink social networking from the ground up.
Your favorite messaging and calling app could reveal your IP address to the person on the other end of a call. “Even for users with more extreme threat models, I think that most of them aren't aware of the fact that calls can leak their IP address to the person that they're calling,” Cooper Quintin, a security researcher at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told TechCrunch. Matthew Green, a cryptography teacher at Johns Hopkins University, said on X (formerly Twitter) that he did not realize Signal revealed IP addresses in calls between contacts.
Uber and Lyft have agreed to pay drivers in New York a combined $328 million to settle wage-theft complaints. The settlement is the result of state attorney general Letitia James' investigation into whether the companies collected certain fees and taxes from drivers rather than passengers. The investigation also looked into whether companies failed to provide paid sick leave to drivers.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
Paramount said its June streaming price hike "won't be the last price increase that we do."