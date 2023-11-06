JCPS: At least 85 bus drivers call out for Monday resulting in canceled routes

TechCrunch

Consumers are hungry for a new way of social networking, where trust and safety are paramount and power isn't centralized with a Big Tech CEO in charge... or at least that's what Mozilla believes. The mission-driven tech company behind the Firefox browser, Pocket reader and other apps is now investing its energy into the so-called "fediverse" -- a collection of decentralized social networking applications, like Mastodon, that communicate with one another over the ActivityPub protocol. The idea is to rethink social networking from the ground up.