JCPS meeting on raising property taxes takes unexpected turn

A special called Jefferson County Board of Education meeting announced just five days prior sounded alarms for many in the community, who thought district leaders were looking to raise the school system's property tax revenue by more than $50 million.

But, the school board's vote proved to be far less monumental.

Members of the board voted Tuesday to wait until August to decide what, if any, tax increase it would seek to pass for property owners −who contribute the largest share of the district's $2 billion budget. The decision timeline is based on the finalization of property value assessments throughout Jefferson County.

District leaders already predicted in their tentative budget for next year that the revenue generated from property taxes will be up by 3.5% − not because of a rate increase, but rather because property values are increasing.

While an official decision regarding what tax rate the board could choose to impose wasn't decided − aside from members voting that they would not increase revenue by 4% − there was consensus that the tax rate liability could actually decrease, given the increased assessments will generate more money.

In simplest terms, JCPS believes property owners will be paying so much more that the district could ask for a smaller percentage of that and still bring in more cash. The district has decreased the property tax rate for the past two years because of this reason.

It appeared JCPS wanted to raise taxes by a more significant rate because of the meeting agenda. In it, the recommendation to board members was to approve a rate that could be recalled by voters, sending it to the November ballot.

In May, the board voted to meet in June to decide whether it wanted to attempt to raise property taxes enough to generate 4% more revenue than currently received.

Superintendent Marty Pollio said during Tuesday's meeting that because of that vote, his team gave the board a recommendation − or rather an option − of the highest increase they could seek, which was about 8%.

In the end, District 2's Chris Kolb voted against the measure, which limits the district to a less than a 4% jump. District 4's Joe Marshall abstained from the vote, and the remaining board members voted yes to the cap.

JCPS' largest funding stream comes from property taxes, and leaders anticipate they will bring in about $656 million for the next fiscal year.

