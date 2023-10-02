JCPS official reassigned in wake of busing plan disaster

Chris Perkins is no longer the Jefferson County Public Schools chief operations officer.

Perkins has "accepted a reassignment," JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said.

Perkins was involved in the implementation of the new bus plan that went awry on the first day of school, causing hundreds of kids to be stranded at schools and classes to be canceled for days.

The COO is responsible for overseeing the districts transportation department

JCPS has appointed Rob Fulk as the interim COO.

"I’m honored to have this opportunity to lead the JCPS Operations division. The role of this division is clear: support our schools,” Fulk said in a release. “We build, maintain, and modernize our schools while also maintaining safe environments for our students. We are the wheels that keep our district moving forward, and I’m excited about the opportunity to support our schools in this new way.”

