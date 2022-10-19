JCPS Police investigate alleged overnight burglary that cut power at Central High School

At least two people broke into Central High School as part of a burglary early Wednesday morning, according to Jefferson County Public Schools, and district police are searching for the accused culprits.

The incident took place at about 3 a.m., according to a statement from JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan. The two people Callahan said were seen on camera are accused of stealing construction tools, light fixtures and copper cables.

The theft led to a partial power outage at the Russell-neighborhood school that morning, Callahan said, due to the cables being cut. Power was fully restored Wednesday at around 9:45 a.m., about three hours after students began to arrive on campus, she said, and heat and water at the facility were not impacted.

Students were kept in the cafeteria between 6:40 a.m. and 7:40 a.m., Callahan said, but were able to attend class. The students whose classrooms were not impacted by the outage were able to go straight to class when the school day began, she said, while those whose classrooms were without power were kept in the cafeteria until electricity was restored.

JCPS is investigating how the two men got into the school, she said.

Photos provided by the district show two men in coats inside the school, along with a vehicle – a white SUV – that JCPS officials believe was involved in the crime.

Central High School, at 1130 W. Chestnut St., had an enrollment of just over 1,200 students as of 2019-20, according to district data.

This story will be updated.

