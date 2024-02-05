JCPS recognized as a leader in learning loss recovery after the pandemic

Student Itzell Gonzales gets a hug from staffer Racaiya Darden outside Shaffner Traditional Elementary on the first day of classes Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2023.

Students at Jefferson County Public Schools are bouncing back from pandemic-spurred learning loss at a faster rate than some state and national averages, according to a study by Stanford and Harvard University researchers.

"Our students are not just merely catching up. They are excelling," Superintendent Marty Pollio said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The district's success was highlighted in the Education Recovery Scorecard, a national data set that compares how school districts across the U.S. have combatted learning loss during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between 2019 and 2022, JCPS students' achievement level decreased by three-quarters of a grade equivalent in math and half a grade level in reading. Since 2022, students' reading level has increased by a third of a grade level while their math recovery has risen by nearly a quarter — improvements that are considered impressive within just a typical year.

According to the study, JCPS has math and reading recovery levels higher than the average in Kentucky, with reading recovery among the best of the nation's largest school districts.

The study also found Black students at JCPS have fully recovered from reading losses during the pandemic. Black students have had almost half a grade level equivalent improvement in reading while Hispanic students have had a third of a grade level equivalent boost in math.

"This just shows that our focus on racial equity is achieving the goals that we want, which are outcomes for students," Pollio said, adding JCPS is committed to further reducing and eventually eliminating the achievement gap for students of color.

Pollio attributes the district's recovery success to the investment of federal pandemic-related funds into providing at-home technology and internet access for students, expanding student support services, extending learning opportunities and raising salaries for teacher and staff retention.

Pollio said while students and staff should be proud of their progress, there's still a long road ahead before the district will return to pre-pandemic achievement levels.

"We've got a long way to go. We still have gaps that persist. We still want to increase our proficiency," Pollio said. "But we are here to celebrate (that) just a couple of years after the end of the pandemic in our schools, we are seeing the recovery necessary to ensure that students are achieving."

Reach reporter Rachel Smith at rksmith@courierjournal.com or @RachelSmithNews on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: JCPS students' recovery from pandemic-related learning loss lauded