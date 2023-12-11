JCPS is removing a necessary resource that will widen the student achievement gap

The current transportation proposal will only serve to widen the perceived achievement gaps between resides programs and magnet and traditional programs. Only those students whose parents can provide consistent transportation, work their schedule around the myriad of start times and navigate the labyrinthian application system will be able to attend magnet programs that the district nurtures while leaving the resides programs to do what they can with scraps.

As a former JCPS teacher who taught almost exclusively at resides schools, over the course of nine years, I heard over and over again the need to close the achievement gap. Teachers were—and are—pressured to find ways to overcome trauma, generational poverty, lack of parental support and lack of equitable distribution of resources in order to improve test scores.

If improvement wasn’t immediately apparent, teachers were made to feel as if they had somehow desperately failed their students, as opposed to acknowledging that they were placed in an impossible situation as soon as they signed their contracts. Removing transportation to magnet and traditional programs will only serve to widen the gap between the schools within JCPS as only the students with privilege will be able to attend these already exclusive programs.

Perhaps instead of removing a necessary resource, JCPS should look into whether or not the magnet and traditional programs actually meet their own purported goals of closing the achievement gap.

Lauren DeNicola

Lauren DeNicola is a former JCPS teacher who worked in the district for nine years. She currently works as a curriculum specialist.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: JCPS removing buses to magnet schools widens student achievement gap