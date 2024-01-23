These JCPS schools are expected to be over their enrollment capacities next year

Jefferson County Public Schools' student enrollment next year could leave schools beyond capacity while other buildings sit nearly empty, according to projections that will be discussed during the school board's first meeting of the year.

Board members will receive projections Tuesday night that span the next five years, showing each school's expected student body alongside that building's optimal capacity. While some schools are projecting their enrollment to be up to 125% of the capacity, others are expected to have just 32% of the students needed to fill their school.

The district operates 150 traditional K-12 schools in addition to specialized schools and programs that are expected to serve nearly 97,000 students in the next school year, according to projections. The overall enrollment is up slightly from the year prior but down about 1,500 students compared to five years ago.

Below is what we know about the schools, not including specialized schools and programs.

Overcrowded schools

There are 27 schools that are projected to enroll more students than they technically have room for next year, according to the projections.

The overcapacity is just slight in some schools, such as at Norton Elementary, which is forecast to have nine more students than the building's optimal capacity. Others, however, are looking at far more students.

J. Blaine Hudson Middle School, for example, is looking at operating at 125% of its capacity - a projection representing the most crowded school in the district. The new middle school in Louisville's West End opened this school year and is serving only sixth graders in what was formerly Wheatley Elementary School. The district's facilities plan called for construction of a permanent school location to start this year, though a piece of property for that has not been purchased.

This upcoming year, the school will add a seventh-grade class, bringing the projected enrollment to 587 - compared to the building's capacity of 470. The building had an optimal capacity of 425 last year, according to district data provided to The Courier Journal.

The school with the second-highest projected rate beyond capacity is Farnsley Middle in Shively. That school is expected to enroll 1,044 students - putting it at 120% of its building capacity. Farnsley operated over capacity this year, too.

The only high school serving ninth through 12 grades that is expected to be over capacity is Atherton High. Its building's capacity is just shy of 1,300 students, but the school in the Highlands area is projected to enroll just over 1,500 students - reaching 119% of capacity.

Other schools expected to be over capacity are:

Bates Elementary (107%)

Bloom Elementary (110%)

Coral Ride Elementary (113%)

Farmer Elementary (106%)

Fern Creek Elementary (117%)

Hartstern Elementary (107%)

Hazelwood Elementary (112%)

Indian Trail Elementary (107%)

Jeffersontown Elementary (108%)

Johnstown Road Elementary (114%)

Lowe Elementary (107%)

Luhr Elementary (114%)

Medora Elementary (108%)

Norton Elementary (101%)

Portland Elementary (104%)

Schaffner Elementary (110%)

St. Matthews Elementary (112%)

Wilt Elementary (111%)

Barrett Traditional Middle (103%)

Grace James Academy (115%)

Ramsey Middle (111%)

Phoenix (114%)

Under capacity school buildings

There are 21 schools throughout the district that are expected to have an enrollment that's 70% or less of its building capacity.

An underutilized building can be costly for a district, given overhead costs don't decrease in the same way per student enrollment dollars do.

Young Elementary in Shawnee has the lowest-projected capacity rate next year, with students expecting to occupy 32% of the building's capacity. While the school could serve up to 723 students comfortably, Young anticipates just 230 students.

Behind that, Western High is expecting an abnormally low enrollment rate, likely caused by the school's transition into becoming a full magnet. Last year, Western lost about 200 students, an enrollment drop of nearly 40%, after it quit enrolling freshmen.

Western's building capacity is 1,441 but it enrolled 618 students this year and is projected to have 537 next year.

Other schools expected to be under capacity are:

Atkinson Elementary (70%)

Breckenridge/Franklin Elementary (69%)

Byck Elementary (64%)

Dunn Elementary (67%)

Engelhard Elementary (68%)

Kerrick Elementary (61%)

King Elementary (67%)

Maupin Elementary (63%)

Shelby Elementary (57%)

Zachary Taylor (50%)

Johnson Traditional Middle (70%)

Kammerer Middle (64%)

Jefferson Middle (63%)

Western Middle (69%)

Doss High (65%)

Iroquois High (66%)

Brown School (51%)

Valley High (68%)

Waggener High (60%)

