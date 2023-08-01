Here are the JCPS schools starting 2023-24 with a new principal

It's a new year with potentially new faces, depending on where your student is going. Many Jefferson County students will start this school year with new leaders, with the district announcing more than 15 schools will have new principals.

For some educators, this will be their first time serving as a school's top leader, while others have served as principals in other JCPS schools. Here is what we know about each, based off descriptions from the district.

Besides the schools listed below, there will be new principals at Johnson and Western middle schools, though the district had not announced who will fill those roles as of Friday, July 28. This story will be updated as those announcements are made.

Bates Elementary

Sara Nethery will serve as the new principal of Bates Elementary.

Sara Nethery, who has 18 years of education experience, will serve as the principal at Bates, 7601 Bardstown Road.

She joined the district in 2005 as a language arts teacher at Western Middle School. In 2006, Nethery transferred to Farnsley Middle School, where she taught language arts. In 2012, she was promoted to assistant principal of the school, where she remained until 2022.

Nethery stated in a JCPS release that she will focus on building relationships with staff, students and community partners. She also said she is thrilled about Bates' leadership model.

“My core beliefs align with their Leader in Me adoption, and we share the same mission and vision for students,” Nethery said. “As a servant leader, I am excited to encourage engagement, amplify voices and support confidence in students and staff.”

Carrithers Middle

Jason Watts will serve as the new principal of Carrithers Middle School.

Jason Watts, who became interim principal at Carrithers Middle in April, will take on that role permanently.

Watts has worked at the school in Jeffersontown since 2014 as an assistant principal. He joined JCPS in 2005 as a teacher at the now-closed Myers Middle School. He also taught social studies at Conway Middle.

"We have made some tremendous strides over the past few years, and I am passionate about keeping that momentum going and moving us forward,” Watts said in a JCPS release. “We have the right people, in the right places, with the right mindset to make Carrithers better than it ever has been.”

Cochrane Elementary

Beth Fuller will serve as the new principal of Cochrane Elementary .

Beth Fuller, Cochrane's assistant principal since 2021, will become the Jeffersontown school's new leader.

Fuller started her JCPS career at Atkinson Elementary, where she stayed 10 years. She also worked as an academic instructional coach at Carter Elementary. Aside from working for JCPS, she has taught at the University of Louisville and co-directed the Louisville Writing Project.

“My goal is to ensure that all students have a sense of belonging, know they are loved and know they are capable of reaching high levels of learning," Fuller said in a JCPS release. "Giving students and staff the gift of learning and love is what I was born to do.”

In 2012, Fuller was named the Kentucky Elementary School Teacher of the Year. She will replace Jason Hobbs, who retired, at Cochrane.

Farmer Elementary

Melinda Stivers will serve as the new principal of Farmer Elementary.

Melinda Stivers, Farmer's assistant principal, will now serve as principal of the school in southeast Jefferson County.

Stivers has worked at the school since 2008, starting out as a teacher before becoming the academic instructional coach in 2017 then assistant principal in 2021. She is replacing Shannon Conlon, who retired.

“Culture and climate, that’s where my heart is,” Stivers said in a JCPS release. “Farmer is such a special place, and I am honored to build on the strong culture and climate. I’m going to focus on celebrating our students’ and staff's success.”

Prior to Farmer, Stiver worked at McFerran Preparatory Academy and Trunnell Elementary. She has worked for JCPS for 26 years.

Grace James Academy of Excellence

LaTonya Frazier-Goatley will serve as the principal of Grace James Academy.

LaTonya Frazier-Goatley, Grace James' interim principal, will take over the role permanently.

Frazier-Goatley has worked at the all girls middle and high school since 2020. She helped develop the afrocentric curriculum taught at the school, 1615 W. Broadway, and at DuBois Academy.

“This year we will further develop systems and procedures to become a premier academy for both middle and high school female students,” Frazier-Goatley said. “Equity- focused leadership will be the driver of everything I do to ensure that the ladies who exit our doors are ready to show their brilliance in STEAM-related career paths.”

Frazier-Goatley began her career at JCPS in 1999, working as a teacher at Dixie Elementary then in multiple roles at Chancey Elementary until 2013, when she began serving as the district's Advanced/Gifted Program coordinator. She also taught in the Gifted Education Studies program at the University of Louisville.

Greathouse/Shryock

Kim Slusher will serve as the new principal of Greathouse/Shryock Elementary School.

Kim Slusher, who was an assistant principal at Dunn Elementary, will serve as principal at Greathouse/Shryock Elementary, which is in the Hikes Point area.

Slusher began her JCPS career in 2006, working as a teacher at Rangeland, Norton and Dunn elementary schools before becoming the assistant principal at Dunn in 2018.

“As an equity-centered leader, I will collaborate with the school community to provide access and opportunity for all of our Greathouse Lions,” Slusher said. “While I will miss the team at Dunn, I’m excited about the opportunity to lead another great school family at Greathouse.”

Hartstern Elementary

Laquetta Carter will serve as the new principal of Hartstern Elementary.

Laquetta Carter will serve as the new principal of Hartstern Elementary in southern Louisville.

In her most recent position, Carter was assistant principal at Audubon Elementary. She started at JCPS in 2004 as a teacher at Tully Elementary. She moved to Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School in 2006 and then to Western Middle School as an English as a Second Language teacher.

“As an equity centered leader, I will uphold stakeholder excellence through JCPS’ six systems,” Carter said. “Collaboratively, we will reach high academic outcomes at Hartstern and build on our collective and personal assets to improve outcomes for students. It is my hope that we all have a growth mindset in this forever changing world of education.”

She is president of the Kentucky Teacher of English to Speakers of Other Languages organization.

Kenwood Elementary

Jameelah Henderson will serve as the new principal of Kenwood Elementary.

Jameelah Henderson, the assistant principal at Kenwood since 2021, will become the new school's new leader.

Henderson started her career within JCPS eight years ago, working as a teacher at Greenwood Elementary and an instructional coach at Semple Elementary before moving to Kenwood, which is south of Iroquois Park. Previously, she served an instructional, curriculum and intervention coach and leader at Promise Schools in Detroit for two years.

“Kenwood has a strong community of staff that go above and beyond to meet every student's needs who enters the building,” Henderson said. “I am committed to maintaining the safe, equitable and inclusive learning community that Kenwood students and families are accustomed to. By educating the whole child, we will ensure each student's academic and social emotional needs are met daily. As the principal, I am dedicated to fostering a community of care and support for our students, families and staff.”

Henderson is taking over for Jill Handley, who has been named assistant superintendent for English language.

Lassiter Middle

Tim Alexander will serve as the new principal at Lassiter Middle School.

Tim Alexander, who is currently the Freshman Academy Principal at Marion C. Moore High School, will become principal at Lassister, which is on Candleworth Drive near the Outer Loop.

Alexander began his career as a math teacher in Bullitt County in 2010. Within JCPS, he has worked at Westport and Moore middle schools before landing the Freshman Academy principalship in 2019.

“Words cannot express how excited I am to collaborate with the school community to support students in reaching their full potential," Alexander said. "We will focus on continuing to implement existing systems while working to develop new initiatives to provide wrap-around supports for EACH student. Lassiter will be a school where learning takes place every single day and diversity is valued.”

Male High

An alum of Male, Keith Cathey will serve as the school's new principal.

Kevin Cathey, the former principal of Johnson Traditional Middle, will now lead Male.

“Our investment in diversity, patriotism, culture, and teamwork will help see that the traditional program and LMHS continues to teach and cultivate the future leaders of our community for years to come,” said Cathey, who graduated from Male in 2001. “It is my great honor to help lead this work for our storied school family."

Cathey started his education career within JCPS in 2005, first as an instructor at Waggener High, then at Pleasure Ridge Park High. After nearly a decade at PRP, he move to Male from 2016 to 2021.

The Preston Highway school was previously led by Willie Foster, who left the district in June to serve as the superintendent of Spencer County Schools.

Marion C. Moore School

Jason Detre will serve as the new principal of the Marion C. Moore School.

Jason Detre, who previously served as principal at Lassiter Middle, will now be Moore's principal.

Detre has 20 years of education experience, during which he has held positions n North Spencer Schools Corp. in Indiana, and Nelson, Spencer, Hancock and LaRue counties in Kentucky.

He joined JCPS in 2019 as assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Moore. The following year he served in the same capacity at Iroquois High, then was transferred to lead Lassiter in 2022.

“I have a passion for both middle and high school students,” Detre said. “This is one of the unique schools in Kentucky where you get to do both roles.”

Moore, 6415 Outer Loop, serves middle and high school students.

Besides working for JCPS, Detre works as an adjunct professor at the University of Campbellsville in the Principal and Internship and Instructional Supervision program and the University of the Cumberlands teaching science methodologies.

Maupin Elementary

Allyson Vitato will serve as the new principal of Maupin Elementary.

Allyson Vitato, the former principal at Norton Commons Elementary, will now lead Maupin Elementary - a "Choice Zone" school in Louisville's West End.

Vitato started her career within JCPS 23 years ago, working at Breckinridge-Franklin and Norton Commons - which she helped open in 2016. She has been acknowledged nationally, winning in 2015 the Milken Family Foundation Educator Award.

She also received the Kentucky PTA’s Outstanding Educator Award in 2013.

“I know the Maupin staff is dedicated to supporting students and families,” Vitato said. “We will work diligently to ensure a climate where students feel safe, supported and engaged and work within our JCPS pillars and systems to provide a high quality learning environment for everyone in the Maupin family.”

Norton Elementary

Brent Fiaschetti will serve as the new principal of Norton Elementary.

Brent Fiaschetti, who joined JCPS in 2011, will serve as principal of Norton Elementary on Brownsboro Road.

His first assignment within the district was at Newburg Middle, where he taught science and social studies. In 2013, he began teaching science at Barret Traditional Middle. During his time at Barret, Fiaschetti became the science department chair, an Instructional Leadership Team member, and a Professional Growth and Effectiveness System peer observer lead.

His most recent role was serving as assistant principal at Barret since 2019.

"Both culture and climate are important to me,” Fiaschetti said. “I want to ensure that we are continuously building a community of lifelong learners that trust and respect each other.”

Norton Commons Elementary

Andrew Terry will serve as the new principal of Norton Commons Elementary.

Andrew Terry, a former employee with Anchorage Public Schools, will serve as the principal at Norton Commons in Prospect.

An educator for 24 years, Terry was most recently the principal in Anchorage since 2016. Before that, he was an associate principal at North Oldham High School for 11 years, after working as a teacher at North Oldham middle and high schools.

“I am so excited to jump in and begin working with this incredible school community,” Terry said. “The opportunity is one that I do not take lightly, as I know there is a strong tradition to continue at Norton Commons.”

Smyrna Elementary

Amanda Cooper will serve as the new principal of Smyrna Elementary School.

Amanda Cooper, Smyrna's assistant principal, will now serve as its top leader.

“I am excited to work closely with our exceptional team as we implement the new curriculums for literacy and math, ensuring every student receives the best education possible,” Cooper said. “I am thrilled to continue fostering a strong sense of belonging within our school community. Our foundation of care and support will remain unwavering, ensuring every student feels valued, included, and empowered to thrive.”

Cooper started at JCPS in 2005 as a substitute teacher. She moved to Frayser Elementary in 2009, where she served as a teacher then a positive behavior intervention coach. She has been working as the assistant principal at Smyrna since 2016.

Zachary Taylor Elementary

Analese Cravens is the new principal of Zachary Taylor Elementary.

Analese Cravens, Zachary Taylor's assistant principal since 2020, will now lead the elementary school.

Cravers started her career in the district nearly 14 years ago, working as a teacher and reading coach at Engelhard Elementary for 12 years before moving to Zachary Taylor, which is on Westport Road.

“My goal is ensure we continue to be a school that supports ALL students and families through high academic expectations and culturally responsive teaching,” Cravens said. “I can’t wait to see us continue to grow!”

Cravens replaces Dwayne Roberts, who retired.

