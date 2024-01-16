Will JCPS students have another NTI day on Wednesday? Here's what the district says

Cold temperatures and concerning road conditions led Jefferson County Public Schools to opt for a Non-Traditional Instruction day Tuesday, rather than bring students into classrooms – factors that could persist into Wednesday.

Teachers were asked last week to send students home with Chromebooks and three days worth of NTI work, in case schools aren’t able to reopen until later this week.

A decision will be announced by 5 a.m. Wednesday whether schools will open or the district will use another NTI day, JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said. The district announced Tuesday’s NTI decision just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Each Kentucky district can use up to 10 NTI days in a school year. Many neighboring districts also used an NTI day Tuesday, though others chose to use a snow day instead.

What does the Louisville forecast say?

Cold temperatures continue for today and Wed. Thu may briefly get above freezing, but another system is expected to bring snow to the region Thu afternoon and into Fri. A second arctic front will bring another blast of cold for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/8gG80BNQhz — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 16, 2024

Wednesday's conditions don't look as troublesome as Tuesday's, but there may still be some concern for transporting students in the morning hours.

Tuesday will see a slight warm-up in the afternoon, with highs for the Louisville area expected to be around 18 to 19 degrees. Temperatures are expected to drop back down going into Wednesday morning, though. The temperature will be in the single digits and wind chills will below zero degrees.

The National Weather Service is advising that overall, Wednesday will be a dry and sunny day with temps ranging between the uppers 20s and lower 30s.

The city saw minor accumulation of snowfall Monday, but the next chance of additional snowfall isn't expected until late Thursday afternoon. A second arctic front will bring another blast of cold for the weekend.

