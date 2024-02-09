JCPS teachers' union elects new leaders as longtime president set to retire

New leaders will take the reins of one of Kentucky's largest teachers unions this summer, with Jefferson County Teachers' Association members electing a new president, vice president and treasurer.

Maddie Shepherd, a resource teacher for JCPS who was the union's treasurer, was elected as the new president after winning more than 1,600 votes. She will begin in the new role in June, with longtime JCTA President Brent McKim retiring.

"To me, leading our union means amplifying member voice and securing seats at the decision-making table so members have meaningful agency over our profession," her campaign website states.

Kumar Rashad, a teacher at Breckenridge Metropolitan and former member of the Louisville Metro Council, will serve as the union's vice president. Rashad also earned more than 1,600 votes.

Kumar Rashad, who won the vice president position, celebrated his victory on social media, thanking JCTA members for their belief in him.

The election occurred shortly after a the conclusion of an investigation into Rashad over his actions while breaking up a physical quarrel between students. The investigation began about a month after he was honored as one of the state's best teachers, and the claims made against him were unsubstantiated.

Tammy Berlin, vice president since 2012, did not seek reelection.

George Nichols, who ran unopposed, will serve as the union's treasurer.

Terms last for three years. JCTA, with 5,800 members, has been active in local and Kentucky elections, endorsing Gov. Andy Beshear in November's governor's race and contributing $200,000 to his campaign.

Last year it contributed $25,000 to oppose Amendment 1, a failed ballot measure that would have given the Republican-dominated state legislature the power to call itself into special sessions.

