JCPS teachers want a raise. How likely is it to happen?

Jefferson County Public Schools staff may have a raise coming their way. But is it likely, and will it be enough?

The GOP budget, recently passed through the House, is awaiting Senate approval. If approved, an additional $7 million would be designated for JCPS and teachers are demanding a raise, but a 1% raise for all staff members and employees of JCPS would cost nearly $9 million.

Kentucky schools: Can JCPS teachers expect a raise next year? Here's what Marty Pollio says

How much money do Kentucky teachers make?

According to the National Education Association, the average teacher salary in Kentucky is $54,574. JCPS teachers made slightly more, with an average of $56 per hour, or around $74,000 a year. However, that rate was driven up by teachers who worked in addition to the normal work week, according to previous Courier Journal reporting.

Is JCPS short-staffed?

The Courier Journal reported JCPS is currently short of around 350 teachers. Superintendent Marty Pollio said any additional funding received would have to go toward raises.

“There’s no doubt that if we are going to address our hiring needs, we have to focus on increasing wages for our employees,” he said.

However, even a 1% salary increase for all JCPS staff, almost 17,000 people, would cost nearly $9 million.

Will Jefferson County schools see increased funding next year?

According to previous Courier Journal reporting, the GOP budget awaiting Senate approval would provide districts with a 4% increase in per pupil funding for the 2024-25 school year, followed by another 2% increase for the 2025-26 academic year.

The budget encourages districts to put any additional money received toward raises for staff, even following drops in federal funding and inflated costs in the school system.

But JCPS will receive far less than the promised 4% increase other districts expect to receive, based on the state’s funding formula breakdown. Currently, the state allocates $4,200 per student, but JCPS would only receive around $2,400 per student without an increase.

Eddie Muns, chief financial officer, said this is the case after an adjustment to the funding formula based on the amount of revenue the district receives from property taxes.

Will JCPS benefit if the budget is approved?

If the budget is approved, around $7 million would go to JCPS, with another $600,000 the following year with the 2% increase; but it's not enough for a staff-wide 1% raise.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: JCPS teachers want a raise, and GOP budget would fall short if passed