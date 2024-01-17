Will JCPS turn to NTI and close schools again Thursday? Here's what the district is saying

After two days of Non-Traditional Instruction, Jefferson County Public Schools leaders are unsure whether or not school buildings will reopen Thursday.

While temps were in the single digits Wednesday morning, they are rising and Thursday's temps could be above freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

But the chances of snow are high, with a wintry mix expected to begin in the afternoon that will turn into snow Thursday evening and continuing into Friday morning.

Another shot for impactful snow is expected across the region beginning Thursday afternoon and into Friday. Some areas could see mixed precipitation at first before switching over to all snow by Thursday evening. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/7ReupDX3iD — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 17, 2024

When asked Wednesday morning about the likelihood of another NTI day, JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said it hadn't been decided.

"We are monitoring the weather forecast as we always do, but have no decision at this point," Callahan said.

The high for Thursday is expected to be 34 degrees, with the weather service predicting temps will drop into the low 20s in the evening.

Louisville is predicted to get 1-2 inches of snow, while areas along and east of Interstate 75 could see closer to 4 inches.

The district will announce a decision by 5 a.m. Thursday, but has announced their decisions far earlier the past two days. The decision to make Wednesday another NTI day was announced just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Students were sent home with one more day's worth of virtual work last week. Each Kentucky district can use up to 10 NTI days per year.

