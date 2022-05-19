UPDATE: JCSD searching for potential second victim in Leaf River after body found Sunday

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is searching for a potential second victim in the Leaf River following the discovery of 32-year-old Brittany Holifield's body Sunday.

The department is following up on an unconfirmed tip received from a caller reporting a second victim that was allegedly killed and dropped into the Leaf River around the same time as Holifield.

Jones County Sheriff's Department along with Jones County Search and Recovery Dive Team, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and Jones County Emergency Management was at the U.S. 590 bridge in Jones County, Miss., conducting underwater scuba diving operations, surface water searches and bank searches Thursday, May 19, 2022.

The department does not have any missing person reports.

Marty Breazeale, 48, of Laurel, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in Holifield's death.

