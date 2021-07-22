JCSO made two arrests at fair

Jul. 22—The Jackson County Sheriff's Office made two arrests during the 2021 fair, which ran from July 14-18, according to a JCSO Facebook post.

Police also had 14 vehicles towed away that were improperly parked, and handled 12 reports of missing children during the fair that all ended successfully with parents or guardians being reunited with their missing kids.

The two arrests included a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants and a person arrested on a warrant, according to the post.

A sheriff's office spokesperson did not immediately have the number of arrests the sheriff's office made at the fair in 2019, which was the last year the fair occurred prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two 2021 arrests, however, are an improvement from the five DUII arrests that were linked to the 2018 Jackson County Fair, according to an archived JCSO release.

Other first-responders who worked the fair last week included staff from Medford and Ashland police, Oregon State Police, Jackson County Parole and Probation, Fire District 3, Ashland Fire & Rescue and Mercy Flights paramedics.

The improved numbers line up with earlier news reports of friendlier crowds and minimal incidents — potentially attributed to relatively clear skies and the seeming return to normalcy after pandemic related shutdowns.

Expo Director Helen Funk said during the fair last weekend that the only medical incidents that occurred at the fair were linked to the heat-related illness.