JCSO seeks help on old sex assault case

Apr. 28—The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the public in hope that someone may have information to help solve a 2002 kidnapping and sexual assault case.

The incident occurred July 2002 on Interstate 35W in Johnson County.

The female victim told officers at the time that she had met the suspect online and subsequently agreed to meet him in person. The woman said that the man told her his name was Greg.

Upon meeting the woman, the suspect forced her to drive to another location where he sexually assaulted her. The man subsequently got into a large truck and drove away causing the victim to believe that he may have been a truck driver.

The woman described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s at the time with a scar on his face.

"She also indicated that there was something peculiar with one of his feet," JCSO Deputy Chief Danny Rogers said. "Possibly from an old injury or a handicap where his ankle had possibly been rolled over or he walked on the side of his foot but there was something peculiar about it."

The suspect also expressed familiarity with a local business on Farm-to-Market Road 2280 between Egan and Keene, officials said.

The Cleburne Police Department initially took the call but, upon finding that nothing had happened within Cleburne city limits, forwarded the case to JCSO.

Rogers, who began working for JCSO in 2017, reopened the case and contacted the victim.

"We weren't able to find a suspect, which is why we're reaching out to the public to see if anyone knows anything," Rogers said.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact JCSO at 817-556-6058.