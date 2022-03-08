JCSO seeks info on murder case

Mar. 7—Johnson County Sheriff Adam King on Monday asked anyone with information on a murder that occurred late Thursday night or early Friday morning to contact JCSO.

Anyone with information is urged to call JCSO Capt. Danny Rogers at 817-556-6058, ext. 3520.

Officials identified the victim as Tyler Waldrop, 22.

"We got the call about 7:30 a.m. Friday morning," King said. "A friend had gone to check on the victim, who was staying in a pull-behind travel trailer. The friend found signs of blood and the victim on the floor."

JCSO deputies and detectives and later members of the Texas Rangers responded to the scene in the 1400 block of County Road 904.

"It quickly became evident that foul play was involved," King said.

King said that officials on scene described the murder as "pretty brutal" but released no additional details of the crime.

"Right now this appears to have happened either late Thursday night or early on Friday morning," King said. "At this point we're still processing evidence, talking to people and narrowing down suspects but we do encourage anyone with any information on this to contact us."