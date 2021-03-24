JCSU virtual reality project bringing back Black neighborhoods urban renewal wiped out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauren Lindstrom
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Imagine if you could walk through Charlotte’s Brooklyn neighborhood again, gliding past the homes, businesses and churches cleared by urban renewal more than a half-century ago.

That’s the mission of researchers at Johnson C. Smith University, who received a trio of grants to preserve records and histories from several former Black neighborhoods in Charlotte. Their end goal: An virtual reality experience created with historical photos and 3-D models where viewers could experience long-gone neighborhoods.

A combined $307,000 in grant funding was awarded by the Knight Foundation, National Parks Service and National Archives for different stages of the project.

&#x00201c;You have to be willing to be uncomfortable and hear those stories,&#x00201d; says Corine Mack of restorative justice in Charlotte. Photo from Brooklyn neighborhood, Oct. 31, 1965.
“You have to be willing to be uncomfortable and hear those stories,” says Corine Mack of restorative justice in Charlotte. Photo from Brooklyn neighborhood, Oct. 31, 1965.

Urban renewal wiped out Brooklyn

The federal urban renewal program bulldozed predominantly Black neighborhoods across the country under the guise of “slum-clearing” during the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s. The process displaced households and businesses, and disrupted opportunities for Black families to accumulate wealth.

“It was destructive and devastating and it’s part of a pattern,” said Brandon Lunsford, a university archivist and digital manager at JCSU.

“It’s part of structural racism. This was how it was designed to go,” he said. “We’re going to show how it played out in Charlotte, and give some real exposure to the mechanisms of how this stuff works.”

In Charlotte, the most infamous example is the former Brooklyn neighborhood in Second Ward, but Greenville and other neighborhoods in the city’s First and Third wards were also displaced, said Tekla Ali Johnson, electronic resources librarian and pilot of the project.

“There was a vibrant community,” Ali Johnson said of the displaced neighborhoods. “Yes, there were some structures that were old, but there was also a vibrant community. Black businesses, Black entrepreneurship, community schools, and just really thriving communities.”

The project, she said, is a tribute to the resiliency of people who have been displaced and transplanted.

Restoring part of Charlotte’s Black history centers on saving a Jim Crow-era school

Racial equity talks in Charlotte: Not deep. Not justice. Not enough, advocates say.

In August Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles apologized for the city’s decision to green-light the program in Brooklyn and elsewhere, amid pushes from some local activists to make more substantial financial investments in Black communities harmed by the practice.

JCSU Researchers are digitizing maps and other planning documents that Charlotte city officials used to justify and execute urban renewal efforts. They will use photographs and oral histories from former residents and others connected to these neighborhoods to round out the sensory experience, Lunsford said.

Researchers will work with counterparts at Duke University’s Digital Humanities Lab and UNC-Charlotte. The project is expected to take upwards of two years. While final renderings are still underway, residents could put on a pair of virtual reality goggles to be transported to the past, or use an online immersive experience like have been created for other cities.

Ali Johnson and Lunsford see parallels to the displacement of Black families and how Charlotte is changing today. When families were expelled from their central city neighborhoods they resettled in neighborhoods like Wesley Heights and Biddleville near JCSU.

Now, residents of those neighborhoods are again under pressure as housing becomes more expensive and new residents move in.

“We can only draw lessons at the present moment from the past,” Ali Johnson said. “For the continued gentrification that’s going on around the country and in Charlotte now, we can gain lessons from it only if we take a look at it.”

A food desert for years, this part of Charlotte now has investors pouring in

Gentrification is at the doorstep. Can Black investors protect this Charlotte community?

Recommended Stories

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Baker who went to Supreme Court to avoid baking wedding cake now being sued over transgender woman’s birthday order

    “The message would be that he agrees that a gender transition is something to be celebrated,” baker’s lawyer argues

  • North Korea Fires Off First Missiles of Biden Presidency

    JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter loudly denouncing joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises that ended last week, North Korea has challenged President Joe Biden with the first missile tests of his administration.North Korea conducted short-range missile tests last weekend, according to The Washington Post, while the Biden team was in the midst of a review of North Korea policy. When complete, the review is likely to include demands for North Korea to give up its nuclear warheads and do away with its terrible violations of human rights—including public executions, torture and long-term imprisonment in a vast gulag system for those suspected of working against the regime of Kim Jong Un.U.S. officials confirmed the North Koreans had fired at least one, maybe two, missiles but did not say whence it was fired or where it landed. Nor, for that matter, did they identify the type of missile, much less say how high or how far it went.North Korea Says It’s Ghosting Endless Calls and Emails From Team BidenKim ordered the missile tests despite his recent focus on economic reform measures for a country hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and UN and U.S. economic sanctions. For weeks, intelligence analysts have reported activity at the North’s main nuclear site at Yongbyon, 65 miles north of Pyongyang, and also at test sites elsewhere.The report of the missile shots came after Kim exchanged messages with China’s President Xi Jinping stressing “the need to strengthen the unity and cooperation between the two parties and two countries to cope with the hostile forces' all-round challenges and obstructive moves,” said Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency.That dialog followed contentious talks in Anchorage between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, foreign affairs chief of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Blinken faced off against Yang after he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met their opposite numbers in Seoul and pressed for much closer cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea on North Korea.U.S. analysts have long forecast that Kim would order missile tests to get the attention of Biden and intimidate President Moon, whom North Korea has excoriated in recent statements for bending to the U.S. by agreeing to joint war game exercises.Moon, opposed to a tough policy vis-a-vis North Korea, is pressing the U.S. to ease sanctions on providing food and medical aid to North Korea. The South’s unification minister, Lee In-young, according to Yonhap News, urged “humanitarian cooperation” in order to “substantially improve the North's human rights situation” and “open the door.” South Korea, he said, should assist the North "as much as our capacity allows."During the latest military exercises, North Korea’s vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, said it would be “a waste of time to sit with the U.S. as it is not ready to feel and accept new change and new times.” Meanwhile, she vowed her government would “keep tabs on all the ill deeds the new regime in the U.S. is engrossed in.”U.S. officials are not terrifically worried about tests of short or mid-range missiles, which North Korea continued to test while Donald Trump was president before and after his three meetings with Kim Jong Un in 2018 and 2019. The concern, however, is that North Korea is preparing to test a long-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a warhead to targets in the U.S.Kim has not ordered a long-range missile test since November 2017, several months before engaging in talks first with Moon and then, in Singapore in June 2018, with Trump.Georgetown professor Victor Cha, who worked with the National Security Council during the George W. Bush presidency, told The Daily Beast that he doubted Biden would be interested in engaging in summit diplomacy with Kim, “especially if North Korea carries out missile tests.” It was not that Biden was “against the idea in principle,” he said, but talks “must be grounded in expert working-level discussions.”Still, Cha explained, “it would not surprise me if the administration authorized talks initially to take a pulse of what the North Koreans are thinking, and to avoid an early crisis as both Trump and Obama experienced.”The latest tests, short-range though they may be, may be a precursor of just that sort of crisis.“Pyongyang has typically engaged in highly provocative behavior such as a nuclear or missile test early in the new U.S. and South Korean administration,” said Bruce Klingner, a former CIA analyst now with the Heritage Foundation. “Pyongyang believes doing so provides leverage against their opponents, though it has sometimes led to a stronger policy response than the regime anticipated.”“Kim will try and do something to get Biden's attention,” Bruce Bechtol, a former intelligence analyst at the Defense Department and author of numerous books and articles on North Korea’s leadership, told The Daily Beast. “North Korea has done it with every other President since Clinton.” Bechtol also cited the possibility of incidents along the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas or in the Yellow Sea.Or, he added, the supreme leader may do “something we have not thought of,” a sardonic reference to numerous incidents over the years that have caught the Americans and South Koreans by surprise.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • DC carjacking: Girls aged 13 and 15 charged with felony murder over deadly crash

    Suspects accused of using taser on driver during incident on Tuesday

  • America's billionaires got 44% richer during the pandemic while more than 80 million people in the US lost their jobs

    2020 saw the minting of 43 new billionaires in the US.

  • 'Gun control laws do not work': Former NYPD Lt. on Biden's calls for assault weapons ban

    Darrin Porcher, former NYPD lieutenant and law enforcement professor, calls for enforcement of current laws rather than pushing for gun control.

  • How Biden can truly differentiate his North Korea policy

    North Korea tested short-range missiles this past weekend, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, a move seen by many as a provocation of the new Biden administration. President Biden has yet to announce a comprehensive policy toward North Korea, but the State Department — and the Post story — are teasing the forthcoming posture as distinct from "President Donald Trump's top-down approach of meeting directly with Kim Jong Un and President Barack Obama's bottom-up formulation, which swore off engagement until Pyongyang changed its behavior." That's welcome news, as is Biden's appropriately measured response to the missiles. But it's difficult figure out what the promised distinction could be. Trump and Obama's approaches differed greatly in style, but their substantive demand of the Kim regime was the same: Completely denuclearize, then perhaps we can think about possibly lifting some of our sanctions. Biden's campaign suggested this is his position, too. At the last presidential debate, he said he'd only meet with Kim after he agreed to "drawing down his nuclear capacity." Here's the problem with the denuclearization-first approach: It won't happen. North Korea has been incredibly clear about this. Pyongyang's (not unreasonable) belief is that if their nuclear arsenal is surrendered, the U.S. will force a regime change, deposing and perhaps executing Kim. Their evidence? We just did it in Iraq and Libya, two other cruel dictatorships without nukes. If Biden really wants to chart a new course, then, he must reorient his perspective on denuclearization. Is it desirable? Of course! But it's not achievable for the foreseeable future. Making it a precondition of productive U.S.-North Korea engagement precludes productive engagement. Denuclearization should be the long-term goal, the pinnacle of a gradually normalized relationship reinforced by more restrained U.S. foreign policy. In the near term, Biden should dramatically lower his expectations and seek concessions Pyongyang might actually make. Nuclear freeze is a great option. So is a peace treaty for the Korean War and humanitarian gains for the North Korean people. Biden won't personally get the big win. This could take decades of patient negotiations with lots of setbacks. But maybe after all that, denuclearization will be on the table. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThere is no immigration crisisZuckerberg calls for Section 230 reforms — but they may help Facebook

  • Democrats back down after threat to block Biden picks in anger at lack of Asian American officials

    Senators take back ultimatum after assurance from White House it will elevate voices from the community

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • Pregnant daughter of Colorado shooting victim pays tribute to father: ‘I’m so thankful he could walk me down the aisle’

    Praise for loving father, Kevin Mahoney, comes as police release names of all 10 victims in Monday’s incident

  • Obama blasts ‘cowardly’ GOP for blocking gun-control laws limiting ‘weapons of war’ amid Boulder mass shooting

    Former president and first lady both speak out following Colorado mass shooting

  • 1,000+ arrests made in Miami beach during spring break

    Miami Beach interim city manager Raul Aguila describes spring break as more 'rowdy' than previous years on 'Your World'

  • Equal Pay Day: Women paid less than men — it's worse for Black, Latina women, exacerbated by COVID

    Rep. Carolyn Maloney held a hearing on Equal Pay Day , examining the gender pay gap and the disproportionate inequalities women of color face.

  • Moncef Slaoui, former Operation Warp Speed science chief, fired by drugmaker GSK for sexual harassment

    Moncef Slaoui, a former head of Operation Warp Speed, who spearheaded COVID-19 vaccine development in the USA, was fired by GSK for harassing an employee.

  • Equities, oil prices fall on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -World equity benchmarks and oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday while safe-haven assets gained as an extended economic lockdown in Germany and U.S. and European sanctions on China curbed risk appetite. Rising concerns over a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic amid slow vaccine rollouts in Europe hurt oil and travel companies as investors priced in a longer road to economic recovery. Germany extended its lockdown until April 18, and Chancellor Angela Merkel urged citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holiday.

  • Marathon Bombing survivors react to death penalty update

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.

  • Minnesota reports 89 COVID-19 cases in vaccinated individuals

    Minnesota has identified 89 "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19 in which people contracted the infectious disease after being fully vaccinated. None of these cases are among Minnesota's 6,798 COVID-19 deaths, including nine deaths reported Wednesday, and doctors said even those that were hospitalized had milder illness. While he didn't have trend data yet, Dr. Andrew Olson said, "It's more than ...

  • Trump and Don Jr. Lawyer Up for Eric Swalwell’s Jan. 6 Riot Lawsuit

    Mark Wilson/GettyFormer President Donald Trump, as well as his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., have retained attorney Jesse Binnall to represent each of them in a lawsuit filed by Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Binnall, a Republican attorney based in Virginia, previously represented former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn, alongside attorney Sidney Powell, after prosecutors charged him with lying to the FBI about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. More recently, Binnall filed a lawsuit in Nevada on behalf of the Trump campaign which sought to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral victory there, and he has also repped Defending the Republic, a legal group founded in part by Powell, in a defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems.A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in ArizonaTrump Jr. is now the second Trump family member to be represented by Binnall after the attorney signed on to represent former President Trump in a similar lawsuit filed by Democratic Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson. Both the Thompson and Swalwell lawsuits allege that Trump and his associates violated the Ku Klux Klan act of 1871 and that Trump’s rhetoric was part of a deliberate attempt to incite rioters to disrupt Congress’ certification of President Biden’s victory on Jan. 6.Binnall also represented Trump in a lawsuit filed in November against the then-president, his campaign, and the Republican National Committee. The suit alleged that Trump “sought to overturn the result of the election by disenfranchising voters, in particular voters of color” in part by “intimidating election officials and vote tabulators while they counted votes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis says her marriage hinged on a couple seconds she didn't see coming

    The actor shared how her 36-year marriage is living proof of one of her favorite quotes.