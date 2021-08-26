JD.com in advanced talks to buy controlling stake in China Logistics - Bloomberg News

A sign of JD.com is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc is in advanced talks to acquire a controlling stake in storage facilities manager China Logistics Property Holdings Co for an undisclosed sum, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

China Logistics Chairman Li Shifa and private equity firm RRJ Capital have put more than 50% of the firm up for sale, seeking a valuation of about $2 billion, according to the report.

Shares of China Logistics surged nearly 14% in Hong Kong trading earlier on Thursday before they were suspended, pending inside information from the company.

The companies have not made a final decision, and talks could still fall apart, according to the report. JD and China Logistics did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

JD.com has benefited from a spike in online shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its strategy of holding inventory and having full control of its in-house delivery network has also helped it compete with larger rival Alibaba Group, which outsources its logistics operations to third-party firms.

Earlier this week, JD told investors it does not expect any business impact from a wave of regulations hitting the Chinese industry, after beating analysts' expectations for the quarter through June.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is out of favor, but the products it sells are still vital. Here are three ways to play the space without drilling for oil.

  • Robinhood's Fate Now Rests With Dogecoin

    The trading platform's cryptocurrency business expanded by almost 4,300% in the second quarter, but that big growth presents some big issues.

  • This High-Yield Renewable Energy Stock Has Powerful Dividend Growth Ahead

    Clearway currently expects to grow its dividend at a 5% to 8% annual rate, with high-end growth anticipated this year. The potential for higher-end dividend growth is increasingly likely to continue in the future, thanks to another needle-moving acquisition. Clearway recently unveiled its latest renewable-energy acquisition, which will give it more power to grow its dividend in the future.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • Coinbase Customers Are Furious Over Response to Hacked Accounts and Stolen Funds

    Coinbase customers have a lot to say about the nation's largest cryptocurrency exchange platform. Interviews and thousands of complaints have revealed a pattern of account hacks where users have...

  • This Growth Stock Joined the Trillion Dollar Club, and It's Still a Buy

    If you buy a diverse portfolio of stocks, you're already ahead of the game, but some investors will tell you it's equally important to "let your winners run." Investors who have owned Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) since its initial public offering have received an 856% return, and they might be wondering how much further it can go. Technology companies need to be light on their feet, which can be hard if you're Facebook, with over 63,000 employees and almost 3 billion monthly users.

  • Here's My Next Target as Nvidia Stock Hits All-Time Highs

    Nvidia continues to crank out new highs, but the stock doesn't look like it's finished just yet. Let's look at the chart.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • XRP Has More Reason To Moon As Ripple Proposes Smart Contracts Capability For XRPL

    Ripple continues to develop its ecosystem as it has announced a new development. This new development is likely to thrust XRP Ledger (XRPL) as a challenger to ETH and BSC in the smart contract arena – XRPL is planning to enable smart contracts on the XRPL. David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Ripple revealed this feature to the public while sharing his vision on the 7th of June. This new feature is called Federated Sidechains. This new addition is very beneficial for the cryptoc

  • SEC Chief to Chinese Companies: Open Your Books or Be Delisted

    Chairman Gary Gensler made clear that Chinese companies will be transparent or will stop trading their shares on U.S. exchanges: "The path is clear. The clock is ticking."

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • 1 ETF That Can Take You From $0 to $1 Million

    Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, but it's also a fantastic way to generate wealth. You also don't need to be an experienced investor to succeed in the stock market, and sometimes the most low-maintenance investments can earn you the most money. If you're just getting started in the stock market, there's one investment, in particular, that could be a great fit for your portfolio.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Tesla a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.