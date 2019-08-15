JD.com's Accelerating Growth Could Crush the Bears

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) surged this week after the Chinese e-commerce giant's second-quarter numbers crushed analyst expectations. Its revenue rose 23% annually to 150.3 billion RMB ($21.9 billion), topping estimates by nearly $1 billion and marking its strongest growth in three quarters.

JD's adjusted net income rose more than sevenfold to 3.56 billion RMB ($518.4 million), or 2.30 RMB ($0.33) per ADS, which also beat expectations by 25 cents. JD expects its revenue to rise 20%-24% annually in the third quarter, but didn't provide any bottom-line guidance.

JD's big beat indicates that many fears about the company -- including competition from Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Pinduoduo, the slowdown in the Chinese economy, and the trade war -- were overblown. As a result, shares of JD, which remain down about 30% over the past two years, could still have room to run.

JD.com's autonomous delivery robot on a street. More

A JD.com autonomous delivery robot. Image source: JD.com.

Accelerating sales growth

The number of annual active customers (those who made a purchase over the past 12 months) rose 2.4% annually to 321.3 million during the second quarter. That marked a slowdown from previous quarters, but accelerating revenue growth indicated that customers are spending more money.

Metric Q2 2018 YOY Growth Q3 2018 YOY Growth Q4 2018 YOY Growth Q1 2019 YOY Growth Q2 2019 YOY Growth Annual active customers 21.5% 14.6% 4.4% 2.9% 2.4% Revenue* 31.2% 25.1% 22.4% 20.9% 22.9%

YOY = year-over-year.. *In RMB. Source: JD.com.

During the conference call with analysts, CFO Sidney Huang noted double-digit sales growth across "all major categories of electronics and home appliances," along with 34% growth across general merchandise categories.

That rising demand for big-ticket items was encouraging. It was a sore spot in JD's recent quarters, and often cited by the bears (those pessimistic about a stock) as evidence of softer consumer spending trends in China.

Expanding margins

JD's total gross margin expanded 120 basis points annually to 14.7% thanks to improvements at both JD Retail (its core marketplace) and JD Logistics (its fulfillment and logistics network).

JD Retail's gross margin rose 76 basis points annually, marking its 21st straight quarter with a rise, thanks to the platform's increasing scale and certain tax reform benefits. JD Logistics also expanded its gross margin to the breakeven level for the first time ever "after years of efforts," according to CEO Richard Liu.

That accomplishment counters Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma's infamous claim several years ago that JD's capital-intensive logistics business would end in "tragedy." Unlike Alibaba, which avoids taking on inventory and outsources its logistics to third-party providers, JD takes ownership of the products sold on its platform and delivers them with its own services. JD's approach is more costly, but weeds out knockoff and low-quality products and gives it tighter control over its entire marketplaces.

JD.com CEO Richard Liu delivers a package. More