JD.com Cuts Salaries for About 2,000 Managers by Up to 20%

Jane Zhang
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. is slashing salaries for about 2,000 managers by 10% to 20% and diverting some of the savings toward a raft of employee benefits, a person familiar with the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Billionaire JD.com founder Richard Liu will donate 100 million yuan ($14 million) of his own money toward staff welfare, the person said, asking not to be identified because the moves haven’t been announced. China’s largest online retailer after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will set up a 10 billion yuan fund intended to help employees, including at recently-acquired logistics service Deppon.

JD’s decision comes days after Xi Jinping reiterated a nationwide drive toward “common prosperity,” a concept that’s pushed tech billionaires and cash-rich companies to set up programs to distribute wealth. The move was first reported by Chinese online media, citing an internal memo.

Liu stepped down this year as chief executive officer of China’s No. 2 online retailer, joining tech tycoons that exited top management roles after Beijing’s sweeping internet-sector crackdown. The entrepreneur will focus on longer-term strategies while mentoring younger management, JD said at the time. He would also contribute to the revitalization of rural China, JD said, a priority of Xi’s agenda.

Read more: JD’s Founder Steps Down as CEO of $92 Billion Empire

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • J M Smucker Raises Annual Guidance On Solid Q2 Earnings Beat

    J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 8% year-on-year to $2.21 billion, beating the consensus of $2.17 billion. Net sales, excluding divestitures and foreign currency exchange, increased 11%. Adjusted EPS of $2.40 beat the analyst consensus of $2.19. Gross profit decreased 1% Y/Y to $701.1 million and the gross margin contracted by 290 basis points to 31.8%. The operating margin contracted 190 basis points to 13.3%, and operating income for the quarter fell 6% t

  • Zoom’s Sales Growth Slows Even as Enterprise Business Stays Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. declined about 6% in extended trading after reporting its slowest quarterly sales growth on record and slightly reduced its full-year revenue forecast.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form G

  • Jason Oppenheim Says Selling Sunset Still Has Plenty of Drama Without Christine Quinn

    In an exclusive conversation with E! News, Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim said that there's no shortage of drama ahead on the Netflix real estate show. Find out what he teased.

  • Faraday Future warns it may not be able to deliver its luxury EV

    Electric vehicle startup-gone-SPAC Faraday Future has raised a going concern warning, per regulatory filings. The company said it has substantial doubt as to whether it would be able to continue operating over the next year, adding that it is uncertain when it will dispatch first deliveries of its FF 91 luxury EVs. This isn't the first time Faraday Future has delayed deliveries of the FF 91s.

  • Tesla’s 19th recall this year is the least of shareholders’ headaches

    Three weeks into November, Tesla is already on its fourth recall of the month.

  • Deutsche Bank Targets Asia, Middle East for Wealth Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Claudio de Sanctis is targeting markets far from home as Deutsche Bank AG seeks to become Europe’s go-to wealth manager.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineThe head of international private ban

  • Oil prices edge up as softer dollar outweighs China demand concerns

    Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday as the dollar eased, but global recession worries and concerns about China's rising COVID-19 case numbers denting demand from the world's top crude oil importer weighed on sentiment. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for January began trading Tuesday, rising 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $80.34 a barrel. Both benchmarks had dived more than $5 a barrel on Monday, hitting 10-month lows, after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported an increase of up to 500,000 barrels per day would be considered at the OPEC+ meeting on Dec. 4.

  • Thai crypto exchange eyes Hong Kong expansion over NYC post-FTX saga: report

    Bitkub, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Thailand, is aiming to list in Hong Kong as early as 2024 when it goes public.

  • World’s Worst-Performing Stocks Have Vietnam Investors on Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest stock-market slump is testing the resolve of Vietnam’s investing masses. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineA government crackdown on real estate companies, corruption prob

  • Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

    Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will have 51 seats. For the last two years, Democrats have had to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris — she is the president of the Senate — to break ties.

  • Crypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital-asset brokerage Genesis is struggling to raise fresh cash for its lending unit, and it’s warning potential investors that it may need to file for bankruptcy if its efforts fail, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Pho

  • Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings reacts to surprise news that Disney is bringing back Bob Iger: 'Ugh. I had been hoping Iger would run for president'

    Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger has mulled a US presidential run in the past, but later said he was "naive" about his chances of winning.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Crashed 8% This Morning

    Shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) turned into a one-car pileup Monday morning, falling 8% through 10:30 a.m. ET after Barron's reported over the weekend on apparent defects in the cars that owners say can turn the $150,000 EV into a "5,000 pound brick." Barron's cites "dozens of complaints" about Lucid's marquee Lucid Air luxury electric sedan -- which may not sound like a lot, but for a company that's only sold 2,500 units so far, even just a few dozen complaints would imply a 1% failure rate. According to the reports, Lucid Air may be prone to software bugs in its display screens, driving forward when put in reverse, or even losing power entirely in the middle of the road.

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • Genesis Trading Warns of Possible Bankruptcy as Post-FTX Fundraising Falters: Report

    Having earlier suspended lending services, the crypto giant may be the latest victim of 'crypto contagion.'

  • This Stock Is Down 42%. Buffett Just Bought $4 Billion of It

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett (or one of his lieutenants) added 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) to the Berkshire portfolio, according to a recent SEC filing.

  • Interest rates probably won't stay high, thanks to a shrinking workforce and the tech industry's 'midlife crisis,' top economist Paul Krugman says

    "Investment spending will only remain high if we expect rapid economic growth. And what we know now doesn't support that expectation."

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Twitter France Head Quits in Exodus, Says ‘It’s Over’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s head of France announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDamien Viel, wh

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.