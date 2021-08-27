JD.com Nearing Deal for Controlling Stake in China Logistics

Cathy Chan and Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire a controlling stake in China Logistics Property Holdings Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese e-commerce giant is close to an agreement to acquire the stake in the Hong Kong-listed firm from the major shareholders, China Logistics chairman Li Shifa and RRJ Capital, the people said.

Shares of China Logistics surged more than 13% before they were suspended Thursday. The company said in a statement to the stock exchange that Li is in discussions about a possible sale of 26% of its shares, though no formal agreements have been entered into. Trading is set to resume from 9:00 a.m. Friday.

China Logistics has a market value of about HK$14.7 billion ($1.9 billion) as of the time of the suspension. Bank of America Corp. is advising JD.com on the talks, while UBS Group AG is advising the sellers, one of the people said.

No final decision has been made and the deal could still fall apart, the person said. Representatives for China Logistics and JD.com did not immediately respond to written requests for comment, while RRJ Capital was not immediately available for comment. Representatives for Bank of America and UBS declined to comment.

RRJ Capital, run by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Richard Ong, is seeking to cash out from the logistics firm after more than six years. The private equity firm and China Logistics’ Li have put more than 50% of the Shanghai-based company up for sale, seeking a valuation of about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter have said.

Chinese companies have been investing heavily in warehouses and logistics infrastructure, as the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the shift to e-commerce. A boom in online groceries, fueled by the rise of so-called community group buying, has also spurred the need for cold chain logistics to deliver fresh fruits, vegetables and meats to farflung parts of the country.

JD.com’s own logistics unit has been growing at a steady clip, increasing revenues by 54% in the first half, as it stepped up spending on the business. JD Logistics Inc., which went public earlier this year, currently operates more than 1,200 warehouses, executives said last week on a post-earnings call.

(Updates with statement and share resumption in third paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fintech MX Is Said to Weigh a Sale; May Still Pursue an IPO

    MX Technologies, a fintech start-up that is widely expected to go public, has tapped Goldman Sachs to advise on interest from potential suitors, four people familiar with the situation said. Companies including large technology and payments providers have made overtures to MX, the people said. One of the interested parties is Fiserv (ticker: FISV), a provider of payments and financial-services technology to banks, credit unions, and securities broker dealers.

  • Devon Energy Strengthens

    Devon Energy has turned into one of the better price performers in the oil and gas producer group.

  • Why The Trade Desk (TTD) Could Be an Impressive Growth Stock

    If you are looking for a fast-growing stock that is still seeing plenty of opportunities on the horizon, make sure to consider The Trade Desk (TTD).

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • Oil Poised for Weekly Surge With Focus Turning to Fed Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is set for the biggest weekly gain since February on bullish signs for the market, with focus turning to the outlook for U.S. stimulus.Futures in New York edged toward $68 a barrel and are up almost 9% for the week, even after retreating on Thursday. The market has been buoyed in part this week by China’s containment of its latest Covid-19 outbreak, while banks including UBS Group AG reiterated confidence in the outlook. Focus now turns to a speech from Federal Reserve Chair J

  • Bank of America vice chair and chief operating officer to retire at year’s end

    Bank of America's first female vice chair Anne Finucane and COO Thomas Montag will retire at the end of the year.

  • Detroit highlights the tension over COVID vaccine mandates

    (Reuters) -Public support for stronger measures to require COVID vaccinations is strong, according to a new Reuters/IPSOS poll, but for Detroit automakers the debate over vaccination policy is far from over. General Motors Co said on Thursday it has required its U.S. salaried employees to report whether they have received COVID-19 shots, the first such action by one of Detroit's "Big Three" automakers. GM said the information will help "determine when GM should relax or strengthen certain COVID-19 safety protocols as recommended by the CDC and OSHA, such as mask wearing, physical distancing and facility occupancy rates," referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

  • Fed Tightening Unlikely as Europe Discusses U.S. Travel Ban

    Covid vaccine makers push for full approval and boosters, retailers are hiking and reinstating dividends, and other news to start your day.

  • HP (HPQ) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

    HP (HPQ) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 19.05% and -3.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dallas Fed’s Kaplan calls for tapering announcement in September

    Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he is advocating for the central bank to announce a slowdown of its asset purchases as early as September, with the actual taper happening in October.

  • HP Revenue Misses the Mark. ‘We Are Selling Everything We Can Produce,’ CEO Says.

    HP Inc. posted mixed results for its latest quarter, including a substantial revenue miss, as the PC and printer company struggled to meet demand in the face of ongoing chip shortages.

  • Winners and Losers in China’s Sweeping Private-Sector Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s agenda to curb the rampant expansion of some private enterprises has sent stocks plunging in sectors ranging from gaming to after-school tutoring and health care to liquor.Behind the crackdown is the Communist Party’s drive to narrow China’s wealth gap and keep in check the expansion of capital, as reflected in President Xi Jinping’s increasingly vocal call for “common prosperity.” Meanwhile, industries seen crucial for promoting the country’s ambition to be a self-relia

  • HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance about the path forward for the computer and printer maker as the pandemic rolls right along.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Robinhood's Fate Now Rests With Dogecoin

    The trading platform's cryptocurrency business expanded by almost 4,300% in the second quarter, but that big growth presents some big issues.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]