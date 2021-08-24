JD.com Sales Beat Estimates, Defying Chinese Tech Crackdown

JD.com Sales Beat Estimates, Defying Chinese Tech Crackdown
Coco Liu
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. reported sales that beat estimates after consumer spending improved, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has dragged on growth across the industry.

The e-commerce giant’s shares climbed 3.3% in New York after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. But that was the slowest since China first emerged from the pandemic last year, underscoring how Beijing’s crackdown is chilling growth across the country’s tech arena.

China’s regulators have this year stepped up oversight of a plethora of industries including online commerce, seeking to curtail the growing power of internet firms and share the wealth. They’ve also imposed wide-ranging curbs on the use of personal information, a major source of their influence.

JD executives said Monday they don’t see major impact from curbs on data collection and usage, which tend to affect companies more reliant on advertising. In fact, the banning of merchant exclusivity arrangements -- the so-called “pick one of two” practice once endemic throughout the sector -- has coincided with the return to JD of brands such as Starbucks, executives said. The Beijing-based firm also called the government’s effort to curb “disorderly capital expansion” good for business, as JD -- known for selling better-quality, more expensive products like electronics -- will less likely get squeezed by a price war.

“JD has always paid great importance to data security and personal information, so the arrival of the new regulations are not making a big impact on us in terms of our advertising business,” Chief Executive Officer Xu Lei told analysts on a conference call.

Read more: China Takes Next Step in Taming Big Tech With Personal Data Law

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. posted its first revenue miss in years while Tencent Holdings Ltd. reported the weakest sales growth since 2019, as Beijing widened a campaign to rein in abuses in the e-commerce arena to encompass issues such as data security, online content and most recently, excessive wealth. While JD.com hasn’t been singled out in any high-profile probe or crackdown, its shares have dropped roughly 40% from a February high, as tightening regulatory scrutiny prompted global investors to flee the Chinese internet sector.

Sales beat estimates after JD.com boosted total transaction volumes for its annual 6.18 shopping festival by 28%, helped in part by the double-digit rebound in retail spending in its home market during the June quarter. But a recent spike in coronavirus cases across parts of China may cloud that recovery, as tough pandemic restrictions hit retail sales toward the end of July.

Net income tumbled to 794.3 million yuan, down from 16.4 billion yuan a year earlier, after JD ramped up spending on marketing by 56% to sustain growth. The plunge in profit stemmed partly from a 4.1 billion yuan one-time gain that JD booked a year earlier from the IPO of investee Dada Group. On Monday, JD warned about uncertainty in the current quarter, when a resurgence of Covid and extreme weather prompted lockdowns and disrupted logistics across China. The company continues also to push its Jingxi community commerce business, an area in which Alibaba and Pinduoduo Inc. are also expanding aggressively into.

“We are faced with multiple challenges,” Xu said.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Retail margin may be set back by increased promotions and marketing in 3Q to spur user purchases amid concerns about the Covid-19 delta variant in China. We believe such spending may be needed to lift JD.com’s 3Q active customers by at least 23% year-over-year and meet the consensus for 565 million users by year-end.

-- Catherine Lim and Tiffany Tam, analysts

Click here for the report

In response to the increasing scrutiny and competition, the firm is stepping up investments in areas including online groceries and social commerce as well as infrastructure. It’s been aggressively growing its Jingxi unit, as part of efforts to siphon off the lead that rival PDD has in lower-tier markets. To fund its newer businesses, the e-commerce giant has been spinning off units -- its JD Logistics Inc. raised $3.2 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering in May.

(Updates with share action and executive’s comments from the second paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Shares Stage Rebound After Five-Week Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Monday as bargain hunters pounced in the wake of the sector’s worst rout in months. The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 2.1% higher, following a near 11% slump last week that sent the gauge to the lowest level since its July 2020 inception on Friday. The index had dropped for five straight weeks, its longest losing streak since January 2019. The benchmark, which tracks the biggest technology stocks in China, has lost nearly 45% since a

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • A Trio of Stocks Trading With a Margin of Safety

    Based on the discounted cash flow model, these stocks could be underestimated by the market

  • JD.com beats forecasts amid online boom

    China's e-commerce boom keeps rolling. And that's helping JD.com. The online giant beat forecasts in the second quarter, with net revenue jumping 26% to just over $39 billion. The number of active customer accounts rose even more, rising over 27%. JD was boosted by its strategy of holding inventory and having full control of its in-house delivery network. That helped it compete against larger rival Alibaba, which outsources all delivery operations. JD was also lifted by expanded partnerships with global brands. Luxury titan LVMH was among those to step up work with the firm. Others including Estee Lauder launched flagship stores on the JD platform. Analysts will have one eye on Beijing, however. China's watchdogs have recently been cracking down on the country's tech leaders. Companies in e-commerce, ride hailing and gaming have already felt the effects.

  • China Ride-Hailing Giant Didi Puts Europe Expansion on Hold

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. suspended plans to expand in Europe partly because of concerns over how the Chinese ride-hailing company handles passenger data, according to a person familiar with the matter.Plans to challenge Uber Technologies Inc. in Europe, including several British cities, have been tabled and some jobs will be cut, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The European expansion will be paused for at least a year, according to the Teleg

  • ‘Distressed’ Crude From Venezuela, Iran Stacks Up Off Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stored in ships has been piling up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran.Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month, according to intelligence firm Kpler. Venezuelan oil and Iran’s heavier grade -- commonly imported as bitumen mixture -- are among the vari

  • JD.com (JD) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 23, 2021, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorHello and thank you for standing by for JD.

  • JD.com Beats Estimates Despite Regulatory Crackdown

    China internet giant JD.com reported second-quarter results early Monday that beat expectations as revenue jumped 26%. JD stock rose.

  • Japan’s B2B ordering and supply platform CADDi raises $73 million Series B funding

    With COVID-19 disrupting the entire manufacturing supply chain including semiconductor shortages, companies across multiple industries have been struggling to seek a procurement solution that can rebalance the gap between supply and demand. CADDi, a Tokyo-based B2B ordering and supply platform in the manufacturing and procurement industry, helps both procurement (demand side) and manufacturing facilities (supply side) by aggregating and rebalancing supply and demand via its automated calculation system for manufacturing costs and databases of fabrication facilities across Japan. The company announced this morning a $73 million Series B round co-led by Globis Capital Partners and World Innovation Lab (WiL), with participation from existing investors DCM and Global Brain.

  • Exclusive: SEC gives Chinese companies new requirements for U.S. IPO disclosures

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has started to issue new disclosure requirements to Chinese companies seeking to list in New York as part of a push to boost investor awareness of the risks involved, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and people familiar with the matter. Some Chinese companies have now started to receive detailed instructions from the SEC about greater disclosure of their use of offshore vehicles known as variable interest entities (VIEs) for IPOs; implications for investors and the risk that Chinese authorities will interfere with company operations. Last month, SEC Chair Gary Gensler asked for a "pause" in U.S. initial public offerings (IPOs) of Chinese companies and sought more transparency about these issues.

  • Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium, personal income and spending: What to know this week

    Traders this week are poised to focus closely on the Federal Reserve's appearance in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week for the central bank's annual Economic Policy Symposium.

  • Mask mandates, vaccine proof is on the rise — but not everyone is on board

    Masks mandates are on the rise as the Delta variant continues to spread across the United States.

  • 15 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best reopening stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the reopening stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now. The coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy, especially sectors like travel, restaurants and cinemas. However, as […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    Here's why one analyst is now even more confident with his bullish outlook for the growth stock.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Slowly Converting to a Mature Company with an Emphasis on Cash-Flows and Value Maximization

    Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has always been a force that vigorously re-invests into the business at high expense to profit margins. This policy had the effect of rendering the company more risky, as it engaged in fast-paced expansion, both by capital investments in their own business and acquisitions. At the same time, this policy is responsible for Amazon's US and International growth in online retail and the Cloud Segment (AWS).

  • Top Chinese Dealmaker Bets on New Startups After Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- One of China’s most high-profile bankers Bao Fan is ramping up private investments in China, even as global funds reel from government crackdowns targeting everything from tech to education. China Renaissance Holdings Ltd., which made its name in investment banking, is pouring more resources in private equity, betting that a long-term commitment in the country will continue to pay off. To address the shifting tides, the firm is focusing on companies in health care, consumer brands

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

    Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) were both up by double-digit percentages late Monday, and below, we'll go into the details.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

    Buses may not get a lot of attention in the electric vehicle space, but they could be high growth and very profitable for one company.