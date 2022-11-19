JDE Peet's' (AMS:JDEP) Dividend Will Be €0.35

JDE Peet's N.V. (AMS:JDEP) will pay a dividend of €0.35 on the 27th of January. This means that the annual payment will be 2.5% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

JDE Peet's' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, JDE Peet's' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

JDE Peet's Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 2 years. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. JDE Peet's' earnings per share is up 56% on last year. It's unusual for a company to continue this long term, but we won't complain when it happens. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future. However, we would never make any decisions based on only a single year of data, especially when assessing long term dividend potential.

We Really Like JDE Peet's' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for JDE Peet's that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

