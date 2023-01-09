JDE Peet's (AMS:JDEP) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of €0.35

The board of JDE Peet's N.V. (AMS:JDEP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of €0.35 per share on the 27th of January. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.6%.

JDE Peet's' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, JDE Peet's' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 5.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

JDE Peet's Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The last annual payment of €0.70 was flat on the annual payment from2 years ago. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. The business has been going well, which we can see by the fact that EPS has risen by 56% in the last year. It's nice to see earnings per share rising, but one year is too short a period to get excited about. Were this trend to continue, we'd be interested. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend. Any one year of performance can be misleading for a variety of reasons, so we wouldn't like to form any strong conclusions based on these numbers alone.

JDE Peet's Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think JDE Peet's might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for JDE Peet's that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

