JDE Peet's (AMS:JDEP) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of €0.35

JDE Peet's N.V. (AMS:JDEP) will pay a dividend of €0.35 on the 27th of January. This means that the annual payment will be 2.6% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

JDE Peet's' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, JDE Peet's' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 5.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

JDE Peet's Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 2 years. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. JDE Peet's has grown its EPS by 56% over the past 12 months. We're glad to see EPS up on last year, but we're conscious that growth rates typically slow as companies increase in size. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock. However, we would never make any decisions based on only a single year of data, especially when assessing long term dividend potential.

JDE Peet's Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think JDE Peet's might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for JDE Peet's that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

