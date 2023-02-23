JDE Peet's Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

JDE Peet's (AMS:JDEP) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €8.15b (up 16% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: €771.0m (flat on FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 9.5% (down from 11% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: €1.57 (up from €1.53 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

JDE Peet's EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 6.8%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.3% growth forecast for the Food industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in the Netherlands.

The company's shares are up 1.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for JDE Peet's that you should be aware of before investing here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

