JEA director: 2024 is about advancing lasting energy solutions for Northeast Florida

JEA Chief Operating Officer Raynetta Curry Marshall, right, is shown discussing a student research project with a UNF student in the utility’s Sustainable Solutions Lab at the college.

At JEA, members of our 2,200-person team work daily — including nights, weekends and even through the recent holidays — to provide utility services to our customers. They also ensure we are prepared to keep serving our growing Northeast Florida community during the new year ahead and well into the future.

Since keeping you informed about these plans is a top priority for me, I wanted to share an update on some of JEA’s strategic objectives and my appreciation for your ongoing engagement.

More than two years ago, we began, with our community stakeholders, to examine Jacksonville’s future energy needs. This effort culminated in the development of JEA’s electric Integrated Resource Plan released last May. We are grateful for the time, commitment and integral contributions members of the community shared with us during that time.

JEA’s plan identifies and advocates for energy-balanced options that serve the highest possible public good. We've set ambitious targets — 35% clean energy in our supply portfolio by 2030 — while also ensuring reasonable costs and system reliability. Achieving our goals will result in an 80% reduction in JEA’s overall carbon emissions from 2005 levels.

I’m proud of the plan we developed with input from so many corners of the community, and particularly grateful for all that we learned along the way from our engagement with customers. The feedback we received throughout this process (and will continue to receive as the plan evolves) will bolster our work to improve the quality of life in Northeast Florida.

As we continue to move forward on these plans through 2024, JEA is entering into agreements with vendors who will manage four solar farms totaling 280 megawatts of additional renewable capacity on JEA property in Duval County. Beyond these solar sites in our service territory, we also are receiving solar power through purchase power agreements from other regional suppliers.

We are receiving carbon-free nuclear energy from Plant Vogtle in Georgia as well.

Understanding the importance of implementing lasting solutions, JEA is also taking a thoughtful, phased approach to exploring water purification to help ensure the sustainability of our underground aquifer. This is while continuing our state-mandated steps to reduce treated water discharges into the St. Johns River watershed.

The phased project, which JEA began with research in 2014, is called H2.0, a nod to providing version 2.0 of our water supply. One way we will help provide a sustainable water future is by taking water our customers use, purifying it through multi-barrier technology, and returning it to the aquifer.

We recently began construction on the JEA H2.0 Purification Center on Jacksonville’s Southside, which will house this industry-leading process, educate the public, train JEA team members and help us ensure a sustainable water supply for future generations here in Northeast Florida. JEA has long been a strong environmental steward, and H2.0 is part of that commitment.

Letters: Local mom to Florida lawmakers — don’t reopen ‘Charleston Loophole’

Lastly, I’m looking forward to seeing the renewable energy and water research that will come from our collaboration with the University of North Florida. JEA has made a five-year financial commitment to establish the JEA Sustainable Solutions Lab, now part of UNF’s College of Computing Engineering and Construction.

Time is running out: Floridians must have a real conversation on climate change

As JEA prepares for a more sustainable, eco-friendly future, partnerships like these are critical to developing a workforce prepared to meet our community’s energy and water needs. This partnership will establish a pipeline of talented professionals ready to meet these dynamic challenges; and this investment will benefit UNF students, JEA and our entire Northeast Florida community.

These are just a few of the strategic objectives we are working on to improve lives and build community. As our work evolves, we will continue to reach out to you, our valued customers, to share our progress. I’m grateful for your engagement and continued support.

Stowe

Jay Stowe, CEO and managing director, JEA

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Solar farms, water purification among JEA projects moving forward now