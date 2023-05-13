JEA encourages customers to familiarize themselves with scam targeting

JEA has seen an uptick in reports of scammers targeting JEA customers. JEA wants to let people know how they can protect themselves from scammer targeting via phone and text messaging.

According to JEA, the reports indicate that scammers are very pushy and request money be paid within 30 minutes to avoid disconnection. They generally ask customers to send a payment through CashApp, Zelle or a personal check. Our internal teams are working to get these numbers shut down.

Read: Recycling report cards coming to Jacksonville bins

If Jacksonville residents are targeted by a scammer or are not sure if the call, text or email they receive is legitimate, JEA urges them to call 904- 665-6000 and will pursue the disconnection of fraudulent numbers as quickly as possible.

Read: Help on hold: Jacksonville 911 wait times increase over past year

JEA also encourages customers to familiarize themselves with these tips:

Never provide or confirm personal information (Social Security number, date of birth) or financial information (banking account information, debit or credit card information) to anyone initiating contact with you, whether by phone, in-person, or email, claiming to be a utility company representative.

Never purchase a prepaid card or respond via a mobile payment app, (PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, etc.), to avoid service interruptions. JEA does not accept payments via cash apps.

Scammers can be very threatening. Customers should record the toll-free number, hang up and call JEA at (904) 665-6000.

Customers who feel that they are in physical danger should first call 911.

Visit jea.com/scams for a comprehensive list of what to look for.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Neighbors can now help county leaders develop future projects

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.